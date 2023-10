Gardner Grade School’s Tiger P.R.I.D.E. winners for the month of September.

Tiger P.R.I.D.E stands for Perseverance, Respect, Integrity, Dependability, and Empathy. Classroom teachers choose one student a month that displays these characteristics and is seen as an outstanding student. It is a great accomplishment and we are all so very proud of them. Congratulations to Gardner Grade School Tiger Pride Students for the month of September.