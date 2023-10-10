The Dwight Village Board of Trustees met Monday, October 9 at the Dwight Public Services Building.

In attendance were Trustees Randy Irvin, Jenny Johnson and Brian Berta along with Village President Paul Johnson. Absent were Pete Meister, Marla Kinkade, and Justin Eggenberger.

FINANCIAL REPORTS

Payments of October 9, 2023 for bills of $117,262.40 were approved.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one spoke in Public Forum.

PRESIDENTS REPORT

Mayor Paul Johnson thanked EMS Chief Mike Callahan for submitting and receiving the Firehouse Sub Public Safety Grant which will get EMS employees new protective clothing.

VILLAGE REPORTS

Village Administrator Crissy Livingston informed the Board that for the past few years the State had been using an incorrect formula for paying Personal Property Replacement Taxes back to municipalities and would be correcting the situation which means about $39,000 less than budgeted will be coming to the Village this fiscal year.

Personal property replacement taxes (PPRT) are revenues collected by the state of Illinois and paid to local governments to replace money that was lost by local governments when their powers to impose personal property taxes on corporations, partnerships, and other business entities were taken away.

Livingston also reported the updated website is progressing and should allow residents better access to information.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan reported that the two newest police officers are in week 7 of their field training which is about halfway completed.

Director of Public Works Cory Scoles informed the Board that William Street has been paved and the next step is for signage to be put up. Also, playground equipment at Lions Lake is being installed.

Water Operator Operator Joey Fritsch reported that letters had been sent out to all residents regarding the issue with arsenic content in the water. The Village is working with Village engineers on potential solutions.

NEW BUSINESS

Chief of Police reported that Officer Jacob Bakalik had resigned. He had been on the force for a little under two years.

The Solicitors request by Thomas Kulasik who is preparing to run for County Board was tabled until more information could be gathered.

The Board approved the official Dwight Economic Recovery Strategy. This document will be posted on the Village website.

Village Administrator Livingston is working on submitting grants connected with Route 66 enhancements being offered in preparation of the 100 year anniversary of Route 66 in 2026.

The next Board Meeting will be Monday October 23 at 6:30 p.m.