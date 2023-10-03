Oct 2

The Sixth Grade Girls basketball team traveled to Ransom and came home with a 38-4 victory! Leading the offense was Izzy Pittinger with 12 points, two rebounds and three steals. Lila Tjelle scored six points, snagged four boards and had two steals. Charleigh Wilkey added six points and snagged four boards and three steals. Claire Tjelle had four points, grabbed six rebounds and led the team with seven steals. Skylar Burke had six points, grabbed five rebounds. Delani Leonard had two points, grabbed two boards and had two steals. Olivia Turner had two points and led the team with nine rebounds. It was a great team effort.

Sept 28

The Sixth Grade Girls traveled to Wilmington and came away with a 36 -16 victory. Leading the Redbirds in scoring was Claire Tjelle with 16 points. She also led the team with eight rebounds and nine steals. Lila Tjelle had eight points, seven rebounds, and five steals. Skylar Burke added six points, six rebounds, and three steals. Izzy Pittinger had four points, Charleigh Wilkie had two points and four rebounds. Olivia Turner grabbed four rebounds and Aubrey Watts had two.

Sept 26

The Sixth Grade Girls basketball team traveled to Odell, and came away with a 16 – 4 win. Leading the Redbirds was a Izzy Pittinger with 8 points and four steals. Birthday Girl Skylar Burke scored four points and had two steals. Lilah Tjelle had four points and led the team in rebounds with four. It was a great team effort. These girls are fast and exciting to watch!

Sept 21

The Sixth Grade Girls opened their season with a defeat to Manteno 1- 18. Izzy Pittinger and Skylar Burke did a great job of directing the offense. Skylar Burke led the team with one point and had seven rebounds. Lila Tjelle had five rebounds. Claire Tjelle had three rebounds and led the team with four steals. Charleigh Wilkie snagged five boards.

In the second game Dwight fell 3- 30. Leading the Redbirds was Aubrey Watts with two points Olivia Turner had one point and grabbed two rebounds. Delani Leonard led the team with three rebounds. Izzy Pittinger subbed in and grabbed three boards.