The sixth grade boys basketball team opened their season with two victories over Gardner South Wilmington. In the first game Dwight won a nail biter 22- 21. Leading the Redbirds offensive charge was Kade Jensen with 10 points, three rebounds, and three steals. Chase Wilkey played Stellar defense and scored four Points.Cayson Bean was our defensive Mr Hustle and he scored two points. Kamari Nelson Smith had five rebounds and four points. Daris Brahimi came in and directed the offense and scored two points and had three rebounds. Braiden Bachand led the team with 6 rebounds.

In the second game of the evening Dwight prevailed 16-4. Leading the Redbird offensive charge was Brady Marques with 10 points and two rebounds. Gunner Severyns stepped up with six points and had a team leading five steals.