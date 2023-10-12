Oct. 10

The Trojan Cross Country team was fortunate to take part in a brand new course run for the first time by Prairie Central in Chatsworth, IL on Tuesday, October 10th. The course was a fun and true cross country course run through a forest area with many hills and trails.

The teams competing were Pontiac, Dwight, and Prairie Central.

This was a fun meet for our athletes to run and they did quite well. Finishing in the girls side was Brooklyn Todd coming off of an injury with an impressive finish. Her time of 26:42 earned her a 9th place finish. Mikayla Chambers, also coming off of an injury, finished with a 21:16 for an outstanding race and tie for first place.

On the boys side, Luke Josefik finished 23rd with a great race and a time of 26:56. Kaden Cavaness ran through an injury on the course with a time of 24:33 and 20th place finish. Aiden Bodine had a strong race with this challenging course to finish 18th with a 22:38 time. Finishing in the top ten, with an 8th place finish was Frank Lasser with a time of 21:00. Rounding out the Trojan finishers with a 5th and 6th place finish was Tyler Gubbins and Logan Bovelle, with times of 19:34 and 19:36.

Overall, even though it was a smaller meet for the Trojans, it was a fun course that the athletes enjoyed and great effort was shown by all of the runners.

Dwight Trojans showed up big at the TCC Conference meet on Tuesday September 26 in Seneca. The Trojan boys team took a 4th place overall finish in the conference meet.

Luke Josefik placed 39th overall for the boys with a time of 29:30, coming in 27th for the Trojans with a time of 24:37 was Kaden Cavaness, Aiden Bodine also helped with his finish of 24th place with a time of 23:41. Frank Lasser showed up as well with a helpful 14th place finish and time of 21:30. Logan Bovelle’s 11th place finish was big for the Trojan team with a time of 20:44; and placing 7th and earning All-Conference title was Tyler Gubbins with a time of 20:08. Way to go Trojan boys!

The Trojan girls although small, came in mighty with Brooklyn Todde finishing 17th with a 28:25 and Maddie Simms also earning All-Conference honors and placing 9th with a time of 23:30.

The Dwight/GSW Trojans had a great effort at the Twilight in the Woods meet in Seneca on Friday, Sept. 1st. The boys junior varsity team pulled together to win a 3rd place award out of 21 teams present. Helping the boys jv team were Luke Josefik placing 41st with a time of 22:52, Aiden Bodine placing 29th with a time of 18:46, and Kaden Cavaness placing 28th with a time of 18:45. Also helping these team efforts and earning individual honors as well were Frank Lasser placing 9th with a time of 15:59, Tyler Gubbins placing 6th with a time of 5:11, and Logan Bovelle placing 5th with a time of 15:06. The junior varsity girls also put in some great effort on the hilly course with Grace Olsen finishing 17th in her first cross country race with a time of 21:34. Earning top fifteen honors for the girls were Brooklyn Todd with a 13th place and finishing time of 20:56, and Maddie Simms placing 4th with a time of 18:29. Mikayla Chambers stood out from the field of runners with her first place finish of 15:47. Tristen Chambers also represented the Trojans well in the boys varsity 3-mile race with an award winning 7th place finish of 18:05. This is an incredibly hilly and difficult course. The Trojan’s efforts and times were very impressive. Great job Trojans!