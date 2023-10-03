10/2

Bella Dinelli and Ava Meister competed in the IHSA Golf Sectional at Wolf Creek. Bella’s score was a 102 and Ava’s score was a 103 which left them both short of qualifying for the state tournament cutoff off 94 at Wolf Creek. Congratulations to both girls on a great season.

9/28

The DGSW Girls Golf Team participated in the Girls Golf Regional at Balmoral Woods Golf Course. Bella Dinelli earned 3rd place overall with a 93 to earn her 1st medal. Ava Meister golfed a 108 for 8th place overall. This qualified them for Sectionals Monday at Wolf Creek.

9/20

The DGSW girls golf team participated in the TCC Conference tournament yesterday and Bella Dinelli earned 4th place overall with an awesome score of 96. This earned her 4th on the All Conference Team. Ava Meister also had a great day with a 113 which was 9th overall. Great job girls.

9/18

The Dwight/GSW girls golf team hosted Coal City and Sandwich Tuesday, September 19 and they led both teams in scoring. Bella Dinelli was the medalist on the night with a personal match best of 45. Ava Meister also led with her personal best of 48. Congratulation to these two on a great night and good luck in the TCC Conference Tournament today.

9/12

The Dwight girls hosted a quad at Dwight Country Club on Tuesday September 12. Team scores were:

Seneca 207

Watseka 215

Dwight 249

Low score was:

Morris, Ella McDonnell,

Seneca, Julie Hogan 48,

Watseka , Jasmine Essington 48

Dwight Bella Dinelli 49

Seneca Piper Stenzel 49.

The Dwight Trojan Girls Golf Team participated in the St. Bede Tee Off Classic on August 14 and Bella Dinelli had the team low score with a 103. This tied her for 6th overall.