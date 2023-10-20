Old Town Cemetery, on Old Route 66 in Dwight, was laid out in 1858. As early as 1854, when cholera ravaged the area and burial places were needed, graves were dug on this land owned by John Conant, who signed a deed for one acre of his land to be a burial ground. This was approved, after Conant’s death, at a Township Meeting in 1860. After the Cemetery Walk in 2021, funds were used by the Historical Society to erect a sign identifying the cemetery. We were recently able to complete the project by adding landscaping.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story above of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.