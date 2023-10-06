Grundy County Health Department reminds residents to be aware of ticks as they spend time outdoors, even during the fall and winter months.

Ticks in Illinois that carry disease principally include the American Dog Tick, the Lone Star Tick and the Blacklegged Tick, which is also known as the Deer Tick. Tall grass and vegetation provide these pests the means to latch on to passing animals or humans, causing illnesses including Lyme Disease.

Per the Illinois Department of Public Health, the best way to protect yourself against Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses is to avoid tick bites. If you live in or visit wooded areas or areas with tall grass and weeds, follow these precautions against Lyme disease and other tick- borne diseases like Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ehrlichiosis and tularemia: