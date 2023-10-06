Grundy County Health Department reminds residents to be aware of ticks as they spend time outdoors, even during the fall and winter months.
Ticks in Illinois that carry disease principally include the American Dog Tick, the Lone Star Tick and the Blacklegged Tick, which is also known as the Deer Tick. Tall grass and vegetation provide these pests the means to latch on to passing animals or humans, causing illnesses including Lyme Disease.
Per the Illinois Department of Public Health, the best way to protect yourself against Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses is to avoid tick bites. If you live in or visit wooded areas or areas with tall grass and weeds, follow these precautions against Lyme disease and other tick- borne diseases like Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ehrlichiosis and tularemia:
- Wear light-colored long-sleeved shirts and pants. Tuck pant cuffs into your socks.
- Apply insect repellant containing 10 percent to 30 percent DEET primarily to clothes.Always follow label directions for the appropriate use of repellants.
- Walk in the center of trails so weeds do not brush against you.
- Check yourself, children and other family members for ticks. If your pets spend timeoutdoors, regularly check them for ticks, too.
- Remove any tick promptly using a tweezers to grasp it as close to the skin as possibleand gently, but firmly, pull it straight out. If you want to have an intact tick identified, put it in a small vial of rubbing alcohol and contact the Health Department for assistance.
- Make sure the property around your home is unattractive to ticks. Keep your grass mowed and keep weeds cut.For more information please visit: https://dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/environmental- health-protection/structural-pest-control/common-ticks.html