Dwight at Serena 8th Grade Girls – 10/2/23

The 8th grade girls basketball team lost to Serena last 22-9. Olivia Buck led the offense with 5 points with Carrigan Crouch and Grace Tjelle adding 2 points each. Grace Tjelle led the team with 8 total rebounds and Kaitlyn Todd had 5 rebounds. Kaitlyn Todd also led the team with 5 steals. Addi Avilez and Sienna Burke each added 4 steals. The Redbirds look to bounce back at MVK tomorrow.

Dwight at Serena 7th Grade Girls – 10/2/23

Last night the 7th Lady Redbirds traveled to Serena. June Woods started off the night making a 3 pointer within first couple minutes of the game. Elizabeth Hansen and Kira Shores were strong in the paint limiting Huskers layups and were making post moves on the block on offense. The game kept alternating who was in the lead throughout the first half of the game. The Lady Redbirds got into a rhythm on the court and were able to stay ahead to secure the win, 27-22. June Woods has 10 points with 6 steals. Elizabeth Hansen had 6 points with 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Shay Sulzberger scored 4 points with 8 steals and 2 rebounds. Addy Pittenger scored 2 points with 3 steals. Kira Shores scored 2 points with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Nekaylee Nelson-Smith scored 2 points and 2 rebounds and 2 steals.

Wilmington @ Dwight – 8th Grade Girls 9/28/23

The 8th grade Redbirds girls basketball team recorded their first win in their home opener last night beating the Wildcats of Wilmington 47-10. Olivia Buck led the offense with 23 points. Grace Tjelle and Addi Avilez each had 7 points. Leanne Ruth scored 6 points and Sienna Burke added 3. Addi Avilez had 7 steals, Leanne Ruth had 5 steals. Olivia Buck and Carrigan Crouch each had 4 steals.

Wilmington @ Dwight – 7th Grade Girls 9/28/23

The 7th Lady Redbirds had a tough loss to Wilmington Wildcats after going into overtime, with a final score 13-17. Elizabeth Hansen started off strong with making our first 8 points of the half. Cara Wilson, Kira Shores and Nekaylee Nelson-Smith were aggressive on the posts and defended the paint to limit Wildcat layups. June Woods, Shay Sulzberger, Addy Pittenger and Bianca Noriega were moving the ball around and driving to the lane on offense and were very aggressive on defense to stop the Wildcat’s fast breaks.

Dwight @ Odell – 8th Grade Girls 9/26/23

The 8th grade Redbirds put in a great effort and battled all game but lost their season opener to Odell 25-10. Olivia Buck was the leading scorer with 5 points, Kaitlyn Todd had 3 points and Addi Avilez and Emma Anderson each added 2. Grace Tjelle and Kaitlyn Todd led the team in rebounds with 4 a piece with Leanne Ruth, Addi Avilez, Olivia Buck, Sienna Burke, Carrigan Crouch, Sarah Stukel and Emma Anderson all grabbing 2 rebounds. Kaitlyn Todd led the defense with 3 steals with Leanne Ruth, Addi Avilez, Olivia Buck and Carrigan Crouch each had 2 steals. The Rebirds’ will have their home opener Thursday against Wilmington.

Dwight @ Odell – 7th Grade Girls 9/26/23

Last night the 7th Lady Redbirds played against Odell for their opening game of the season. The ladies started off strong in the first quarter to lead 7-4. In the second and third quarter, Odell matches our intensity on the court and made some outside shots, resulting in the Ramgals leading at the top of the 4th quarter. The Lady Redbirds put additional pressure on the Ramgals on our press to get some quick shots in the paint. The Redbirds caught up to the Ramgals but we’re unable to secure the win. Final score was 27-28.