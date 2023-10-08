Last night the 7th Lady Redbirds traveled to Serena. June Woods started off the night making a 3 pointer within first couple minutes of the game. Elizabeth Hansen and Kira Shores were strong in the paint limiting Huskers layups and were making post moves on the block on offense. The game kept alternating who was in the lead throughout the first half of the game. The Lady Redbirds got into a rhythm on the court and were able to stay ahead to secure the win, 27-22.
The 8th grade Redbirds girls basketball team recorded their first win in their home opener last night beating the Wildcats of Wilmington 47-10. Olivia Buck led the offense with 23 points. Grace Tjelle and Addi Avilez each had 7 points. Leanne Ruth scored 6 points and Sienna Burke added 3. Addi Avilez had 7 steals, Leanne Ruth had 5 steals. Olivia Buck and Carrigan Crouch each had 4 steals.
The 7th Lady Redbirds had a tough loss to Wilmington Wildcats after going into overtime, with a final score 13-17. Elizabeth Hansen started off strong with making our first 8 points of the half. Cara Wilson, Kira Shores and Nekaylee Nelson-Smith were aggressive on the posts and defended the paint to limit Wildcat layups. June Woods, Shay Sulzberger, Addy Pittenger and Bianca Noriega were moving the ball around and driving to the lane on offense and were very aggressive on defense to stop the Wildcat’s fast breaks.