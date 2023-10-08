Over the weekend (Oct 7-8) Gardner-South Wilmington and Reed-Custer had several boys selected to play in Jacksonville, IL for the All-State Showcase. Representing the 8th grade North team from Reed-Custer were Matt Kuban, Kaiden Klein, and Chase Issac. GSW also had 3 boys that included Case Christensen, Caden Christensen, and Cameron Gray. Throughout the weekend the boys played against the best players in the state and represented their schools with their own talent. The team came out strong on Saturday night and 10 runned both teams they faced. On Sunday they battled hard but lost both games. Throughout the tournament, Matt Kuban had a homerun, a double, two singles, and walked. Kaiden Klein had a triple and a walk. Chase Issac had two singles. Case Christensen had a double and a walk. Caden Christensen had a single and two walks. Cameron Gray had a single and two walks. All six boys got to play multiple positions throughout the tournament and it felt like they had played together all season. The team also included boys from Bishop-Mac, Bourbonnais Gifford, and Westville.

