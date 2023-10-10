$30,150 Grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Ensures

Village of Dwight EMS is Better Prepared

Grant is part of more than $79 million given by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

to support safety across the U.S.

Dwight, Ill – Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation announced the award of a $30,150 grant to Dwight EMS to ensure first responders have the necessary equipment to keep community members and themselves safe. The grant will be used to purchase 15 sets of rescue gear, fulfilling a critical need within the department.

“On behalf of the department and its members, I want to thank the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Bradley for recognizing our needs and awarding funding to provide this equipment,” said Michael Callahan, EMS Chief. “Providing first responders with the right tools is crucial for them to successfully do their jobs.”

The new rescue gear will be used to keep our members safe while on the scene of motor vehicle crashes. Having the appropriate tools on hand makes all the difference in allowing first responders to effectively serve their communities and save lives.

For the past 18 years, donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide. To learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation or donate directly, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.

ABOUT FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and continued education, and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for military veterans. Since inception, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $79 million to hometown heroes in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Support for Canadian first responders is provided through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization, the highest designation, by Charity Navigator. Charity Navigator is the nation’s largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. More than 70% of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand. Please consider supporting a Firehouse Subs restaurant near you!