Oct 28

Mikayla Chambers saw huge sectional success as a freshman runner by qualifying for the state cross country finals next week! Mikayla ran an impressive time of 20:26 to finish 9th in the field of 148 runners. Her ninth place finish earns her a trip to state as well as sectional top ten honors. Let’s cheer her on as she represents the Trojans next weekend in Peoria!

The boys team did not qualify for the state meet, but did post some impressive times in the tough course. Tyler Gubbins (19:34) finished first for the Trojans followed by Logan Bovelle (19:39). Finishing third for the Trojans was Frank Lasser (22:10) with Aiden Bodine (22:11) right on his heels. Kaden Cavaness (23:39) and Luke Josefik (26:38) rounded out the Trojan finishers with some great times for the course. The boys finished their season out strong, and should be proud of their accomplishments and growth this year.