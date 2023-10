October 27, 2023

The Dwight/GSW Coop Trojans fell 45 – 0 to the 4th-ranked Seneca Fighting Irish in the opening round of the 2023 IHSA football playoffs Friday in Seneca.

The Trojans end their season with a record of 5 – 5 and their first playoff berth in several years

The undefeated Fighting Irish (10-0) will face the winner of Westville and Rockridge on Saturday, November 4.