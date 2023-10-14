SCORE BY QUARTER 1 2 3 4 OT Final Seneca 7 20 16 0 0 43 Dwight 3 0 8 0 0 11

October 13, 2023

In a rain-soaked night, the Dwight Trojans fell 43 – 11 to the state 3rd-ranked Seneca Fighting Irish in a game played at Oughton Athletic Field in Dwight Friday night.

The visitors from Seneca scored early in the first quarter on a 39 yard run by Asher Hamby and Nate Othon’s point after kick was good. Dwight answered with a 36-yard Angel Martin field goal and the first quarter ended 7 – 3.

The Irish took over in the 2nd period and posted two touchdown scores on runs by Nathan Neal (57 and 44 yards) and a third by Paxton Giertz (25 yards), bringing the halftime score to 27 – 3.

Seneca continued their attack in third, adding touchdowns on a 15-yard run by Hamby and a 25-yard dash by Sam Kleich. Both 2-point conversions were good and the lead stretched to 43 – 3.

Dwight rounded out their scoring on a 34-yard pass in the third quarter from Conner Telford to Seth Robertson good for 34 yards. They added on two on a Telford pass to Dylan Crouch and cut the lead to 43 – 11, but that was as close as they could get.

Crouch led the Trojans in rushing with 29 yards on 10 carries. Telford was good on 14 of 17 passes, for a total of 158 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. Joey Starks led in receiving, pulling in 5 passes for 77 yards.

The Dwight Trojans hope for a play-off berth will come down to its final game against Ottawa Marquette (6-2) at home next Friday, October 20. From the Chicagoland Prairie Conference, Seneca and Ottawa Marquette have already qualified for post-season play.

Dwight RUSHING ATT YDS AVG LG TD 3 Conner Telford 8 22 2.8 20 0 22 Seth Robertson 4 6 1.5 6 0 5 Caiden Nelson 3 4 1.3 6 0 21 Dylan Crouch 10 29 2.9 13 0 24 Ayden Roff 5 3 .6 6 0 Total 30 64 2.1 20 0 PASSING ATT CMP YDS SAC LG TD INT RTG 3 Conner Telford 17 14 158 1 44 1 0 125.0 Total 17 14 158 1 44 1 0 125.0 PASS RECEIVING TAR REC YDS AVG LG TD 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 Drew Anderson 3 2 5 2.5 5 0 22 Seth Robertson 3 3 42 14.0 34 1 5 Caiden Nelson 1 1 13 13.0 13 0 21 Dylan Crouch 2 2 13 6.5 8 0 11 Joey Starks 6 5 77 15.4 44 0 24 Ayden Roff 1 1 8 8.0 8 0 Total 17 14 158 11.3 44 1 Chicagoland Prairie Conference Standings Playoff

Bid School Conference Overall Opponents’

Wins Points Won Lost Won Lost For Against R Seneca 6 0 8 0 31 264 65 C Ottawa (Marquette) 5 1 6 2 32 236 142 Peru (St. Bede) 4 2 5 3 34 270 201 Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] 4 2 5 3 29 270 162 Norridge (Ridgewood) 3 3 5 3 30 254 169 Elmwood Park 1 5 1 7 37 143 377 Westmont 0 5 1 6 41 53 243 Melrose Park (Walther Christian) 0 5 0 7 34 2 216