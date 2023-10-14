|SCORE BY QUARTER
In a rain-soaked night, the Dwight Trojans fell 43 – 11 to the state 3rd-ranked Seneca Fighting Irish in a game played at Oughton Athletic Field in Dwight Friday night.
The visitors from Seneca scored early in the first quarter on a 39 yard run by Asher Hamby and Nate Othon’s point after kick was good. Dwight answered with a 36-yard Angel Martin field goal and the first quarter ended 7 – 3.
The Irish took over in the 2nd period and posted two touchdown scores on runs by Nathan Neal (57 and 44 yards) and a third by Paxton Giertz (25 yards), bringing the halftime score to 27 – 3.
Seneca continued their attack in third, adding touchdowns on a 15-yard run by Hamby and a 25-yard dash by Sam Kleich. Both 2-point conversions were good and the lead stretched to 43 – 3.
Dwight rounded out their scoring on a 34-yard pass in the third quarter from Conner Telford to Seth Robertson good for 34 yards. They added on two on a Telford pass to Dylan Crouch and cut the lead to 43 – 11, but that was as close as they could get.
Crouch led the Trojans in rushing with 29 yards on 10 carries. Telford was good on 14 of 17 passes, for a total of 158 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. Joey Starks led in receiving, pulling in 5 passes for 77 yards.
The Dwight Trojans hope for a play-off berth will come down to its final game against Ottawa Marquette (6-2) at home next Friday, October 20. From the Chicagoland Prairie Conference, Seneca and Ottawa Marquette have already qualified for post-season play.
|Dwight
|
RUSHING
|ATT
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|3 Conner Telford
|8
|22
|2.8
|20
|0
|22 Seth Robertson
|4
|6
|1.5
|6
|0
|5 Caiden Nelson
|3
|4
|1.3
|6
|0
|21 Dylan Crouch
|10
|29
|2.9
|13
|0
|24 Ayden Roff
|5
|3
|.6
|6
|0
|Total
|30
|64
|2.1
|20
|0
|PASSING
|ATT
|CMP
|YDS
|SAC
|LG
|TD
|INT
|RTG
|3 Conner Telford
|17
|14
|158
|1
|44
|1
|0
|125.0
|Total
|17
|14
|158
|1
|44
|1
|0
|125.0
|PASS RECEIVING
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1 Drew Anderson
|3
|2
|5
|2.5
|5
|0
|22 Seth Robertson
|3
|3
|42
|14.0
|34
|1
|5 Caiden Nelson
|1
|1
|13
|13.0
|13
|0
|21 Dylan Crouch
|2
|2
|13
|6.5
|8
|0
|11 Joey Starks
|6
|5
|77
|15.4
|44
|0
|24 Ayden Roff
|1
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Total
|17
|14
|158
|11.3
|44
|1
Chicagoland Prairie Conference Standings
|Playoff
Bid
|School
|Conference
|Overall
|Opponents’
Wins
|Points
|Won
|Lost
|Won
|Lost
|For
|Against
|R
|Seneca
|6
|0
|8
|0
|31
|264
|65
|C
|Ottawa (Marquette)
|5
|1
|6
|2
|32
|236
|142
|Peru (St. Bede)
|4
|2
|5
|3
|34
|270
|201
|Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop]
|4
|2
|5
|3
|29
|270
|162
|Norridge (Ridgewood)
|3
|3
|5
|3
|30
|254
|169
|Elmwood Park
|1
|5
|1
|7
|37
|143
|377
|Westmont
|0
|5
|1
|6
|41
|53
|243
|Melrose Park (Walther Christian)
|0
|5
|0
|7
|34
|2
|216