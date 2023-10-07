SCORE BY QUARTER 1 2 3 4 OT Final St Bede 7 14 0 10 0 31 Dwight 7 7 7 7 0 28

Friday Oct 6, 2023

With time running out and the Dwight/GSW Trojans threatening, the Bruins of Peru St. Bede intercepted a Connor Telford pass near their own goal-line and hung on to defeat the Trojans 31 – 28 Friday night in Peru.

In a back and forth contest, St. Bede had taken the lead 31 – 28 with only 56 seconds to go in the game on a 24-yard Ryan Soliman field goal.

The Trojans took the ensuing kickoff and on 6 plays methodically marched down to the 14 yard-line of St. Bede before the errant pass was intercepted with only 4 seconds on the clock.

St. Bede opened tjhe game scoring with a touchdown and extra point in the first quarter, before being answered by the Trojans on a 16-yard pass from Telford to Drew Anderson. Angel Martin added the extra point and the first quarter ended in a 7-all tie.

Dwight took the lead early in the second quarter on a one yard dive by Dylan Crouch, with another good kick-after by Martin. The Bruins posted two more touchdowns in the second quarter and the half ended with St. Bede in the lead 21 – 14.

The Trojans tied up the game with 7:56 to go in the third on a 27 yard toss from Telford to Joey Starks, and the two teams went into the fourth quarter tied at 21.

Dwight jumped back in the lead, when Telford again connected with Anderson on a 79 yard toss.

St. Bede pulled back even, going 60 yards on 9 plays knotting the score at 28 – 28.

The Trojans were forced to punt on the next set of downs before the host team took the ball down to the 24-yard line and kicked the go ahead winning field goal.

Telford had a strong effort on the night passing for 183 yards on 9 of 12 attempts, with 3 touchdowns and one interception. Drew Anderson led receivers with 4 catches good for 112 yards.

Telford was also leading rusher in the game racking up 112 yards on 11 carries. Caiden Nelson added 42 yards on 11 attempts.

The defense was led by Evan Cox with 8 tackles and Seth Robertson with 7. Robertson and Terry Wilkey each recorded one sack.

The loss brings the Trojan’s record to 5 – 2, 4 -1 in the conference. Their next game will be at home on Friday October 13 against the 7 – 0 Seneca Fighting Irish who are currently ranked fourth in the AP 2A football poll.

Seneca defeated Ottawa Marquette 28 – 6 in their contest last night. Ottawa Marquette, also with arecord of 5 -2, will the Trojan’s final opponent of the regular season.

STATISTICS St Bede Dwight First Downs 12 14 Third Down Efficiency 3-11-27% 2-6-33% Fourth Down Efficiency 0-0- 0-3-0% Rushing Att-Yards-Avg 37-239-6.5 35-177-5.1 Passing Att-Yards-Avg 12-99-14.1 14-183-20.3 Pass Cmpt-Att-Int-% 7-12-0-58% 9-14-2-64% Sacks-Yards 0-0 2-12 Penalties-Yards 4-35 4-35 Fumbles-Lost 5-2 3-2 Punts-LG-Avg 4-35-29.3 2-41-35.5 Field Goal Made-Att 1-1 0-0 Touchdowns Tot-Run-Pass 4-4-0 4-1-3 # Possessions 13 11 Time of Poss 23:44 22:54

Dwight RUSHING ATT YDS AVG LG TD 1 0 .0 0 0 22 Seth Robertson 7 11 1.6 6 0 5 Caiden Nelson 11 42 3.8 12 0 21 Dylan Crouch 5 12 2.4 7 1 3 Conner Telford 11 112 10.2 35 0 Total 35 177 5.1 35 1 PASSING ATT CMP YDS SAC LG TD INT RTG 21 Dylan Crouch 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 .0 3 Conner Telford 12 9 183 0 79 3 1 121.5 Total 14 9 183 0 79 3 2 107.7 PASS RECEIVING TAR REC YDS AVG LG TD 2 0 0 0.0 0 0 10 Evan Cox 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 22 Seth Robertson 2 2 24 12.0 14 0 21 Dylan Crouch 2 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 Drew Anderson 4 4 112 28.0 79 2 11 Joey Starks 3 3 47 15.7 27 1 Total 14 9 183 20.3 79 3

Chicagoland Prairie Conference Standings

Playoff

Bid School Conference Overall Opponents’

Wins Points Won Lost Won Lost For Against C Seneca 5 0 7 0 28 221 54 Ottawa (Marquette) 4 1 5 2 30 202 122 Peru (St. Bede) 4 1 5 2 30 250 167 Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] 4 1 5 2 26 259 119 Norridge (Ridgewood) 2 3 4 3 28 200 166 Elmwood Park 1 4 1 6 32 140 323 Westmont 0 5 1 6 38 53 243 Melrose Park (Walther Christian) 0 5 0 7 32 2 216