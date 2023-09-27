The US Department of Veterans Affairs (USDVA), Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is America’s largest integrated health care system, providing care at 1,321 health care facilities, including 172 medical centers and 1,138 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VHA outpatient clinics), serving 9 million enrolled Veterans each year.

The VHA is extending and expanding VA health care eligibility based on the PACT Act. We encourage you to apply, no matter your separation date. Your eligibility depends on your service history and other factors.

If you meet the requirements listed here, you can get free VA health care for any condition related to your service for up to 10 years from the date of your most recent discharge or separation. You can also enroll at any time during this period and get any care you need, but you may owe a copay for some care.

At least one of these must be true of your active-duty service:

You served in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War, or

You served in combat against a hostile force during a period of hostilities after November 11, 1998

And this must be true for you:

You were discharged or released on or after October 1, 2013

We encourage you to enroll now so we can provide any care you may need now or in the future. Enrollment is free.

In October Hines VA Hospital and the Grundy County VAC will have several outreach events along with our regular office hours to assist veterans and their surviving spouses with answering questions and assisting with enrollment in VA health care.

Monday October 2, 2023 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Morris American Legion Post 294 212 W Washington Street Morris, IL 60450 (flu shots will also be available at this location for eligible veterans)

Wednesday October 11, 2023 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Channahon Village Hall 24555 S Navajo Drive, Channahon, IL 60410.

These events are all free and open to all area veterans, no registration is required.

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission along with the US Department of Veterans Affairs Edward Hines Medical Center can help answer questions about VA health care, the PACT Act, Camp Lejeune water, and many other veterans benefits and programs. They can also discuss many other federal, state, and local veterans benefits and services.

You may also be eligible for VA health care benefits if you served in the active military, naval, or air service and didn’t receive a dishonorable discharge. If you enlisted after September 7, 1980, or entered active duty after October 16, 1981, you must have served 24 continuous months or the full period for which you were called to active duty. There are other criteria that may also make you eligible for VA health care.

Please bring a copy of your DD214 and a Photo ID if you would like to discuss any benefits or like to file a claim for any benefits or services. If you do not have a copy of your DD 214, the Grundy County VAC can assist you with getting a copy.

“Educating our communities veterans about what they are eligible for and how to apply for benefits and services is a part of our mission.” said Ken Buck, Superintendent of the VAC. “Having the staff from Hines VA Hospital available to come to Grundy County to work alongside us is one way we are able to connect and assist our veterans.” A veteran is also welcome to contact the VAC at vac@grundycountyil.gov or 815-941-3152 to ask general questions or to schedule an office appointment.