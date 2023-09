The United Lutheran Church of Gardner will be hosting its annual Chili Supper on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. The Chili Supper will take place in the ULC Fellowship Hall at 309 Jefferson Street in Gardner. Come and enjoy home-made chili, hot dogs, and delicious desserts. Lemonade, water, and coffee will also be served. Cost for an adult will be $8.00, children 6-12 years of age $5.00 and children under 6 will eat for free!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook