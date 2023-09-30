SCORE BY QUARTER 1 2 3 4 OT Final Westmont 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dwight 21 14 0 0 0 35

September 29, 2023

The Dwight Trojans scored on their first five possessions of their Homecoming game, leading to a forfeiture in the second quarter by the visiting Westmont Sentinals.

Prior to the game, the potential of using a running clock had been discussed by school officials, but it was decided to review at halftime.

However, with less than two minutes to go in the first half, and the score mounting, Westmont withdrew from the contest.

Trojan rushing scores were recorded by Seth Robertson, Conner Telford, and Asher Kargle. Telford also returned a punt for a 76 yard touchdown and threw another to Drew Anderson for a 40-yard score. Angel Martin added five point-after kicks to get to the ending score of 35 – 0.

The Trojan’s record moves to 5 – 1.

On Friday, October 6, they will face Peru St. Bede on the road.

Dwight RUSHING ATT YDS AVG LG TD 22 Seth Robertson 3 54 18.0 30 1 3 Conner Telford 1 44 44.0 44 1 21 Dylan Crouch 2 31 15.5 23 0 24 Ayden Roff 2 29 14.5 20 0 5 Caiden Nelson 2 18 9.0 15 0 40 Alex Roge 1 3 3.0 3 0 25 Ayden Collom 1 29 29.0 29 0 4 Asher Kargle 1 2 2.0 2 1 Total 13 210 16.2 44 3 PASSING ATT CMP YDS SAC LG TD INT RTG 3 Conner Telford 1 1 40 0 40 1 0 158.3 Total 1 1 40 0 40 1 0 158.3 PASS RECEIVING TAR REC YDS AVG LG TD 1 Drew Anderson 1 1 40 40.0 40 1 Total 1 1 40 40.0 40 1