|SCORE BY QUARTER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|Final
|Westmont
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dwight
|21
|14
|0
|0
|0
|35
September 29, 2023
The Dwight Trojans scored on their first five possessions of their Homecoming game, leading to a forfeiture in the second quarter by the visiting Westmont Sentinals.
Prior to the game, the potential of using a running clock had been discussed by school officials, but it was decided to review at halftime.
However, with less than two minutes to go in the first half, and the score mounting, Westmont withdrew from the contest.
Trojan rushing scores were recorded by Seth Robertson, Conner Telford, and Asher Kargle. Telford also returned a punt for a 76 yard touchdown and threw another to Drew Anderson for a 40-yard score. Angel Martin added five point-after kicks to get to the ending score of 35 – 0.
The Trojan’s record moves to 5 – 1.
On Friday, October 6, they will face Peru St. Bede on the road.
|Dwight
|RUSHING
|ATT
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|22 Seth Robertson
|3
|54
|18.0
|30
|1
|3 Conner Telford
|1
|44
|44.0
|44
|1
|21 Dylan Crouch
|2
|31
|15.5
|23
|0
|24 Ayden Roff
|2
|29
|14.5
|20
|0
|5 Caiden Nelson
|2
|18
|9.0
|15
|0
|40 Alex Roge
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|25 Ayden Collom
|1
|29
|29.0
|29
|0
|4 Asher Kargle
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|1
|Total
|13
|210
|16.2
|44
|3
|PASSING
|ATT
|CMP
|YDS
|SAC
|LG
|TD
|INT
|RTG
|3 Conner Telford
|1
|1
|40
|0
|40
|1
|0
|158.3
|Total
|1
|1
|40
|0
|40
|1
|0
|158.3
|PASS RECEIVING
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|1 Drew Anderson
|1
|1
|40
|40.0
|40
|1
|Total
|1
|1
|40
|40.0
|40
|1