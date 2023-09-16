9/15/23 SCORE BY QUARTER 1 2 3 4 OT Final Walther Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dwight 48 8 8 6 0 70

The Dwight Trojans put 48 points on the scoreboard in just the first quarter and went on to defeat the Walther Christian Broncos 70 – 0 in a lopsided victory Friday September 15.

Dwight scored on their first live play from scrimmage on a 57 yard dash by Dylan Crouch and never looked back. The Trojans added first quarter scores with runs of 55 and 10 yards by Caiden Nelson, along with another 48-yard run by Crouch. The Trojan defense helped the cause with a pair of interception returns, one by Drew Anderson for 31-yard pick 6. At the end of the first quarter the score stood at 42 – 0 in favor of the home team.

A 3-yard plunge by David Paige-Gomez in the second quarter stretched the lead to 56 – 0 at half.

Extra point runs were successful after each score.

The second half saw scores on a 78-yard blast by Ayden Roff and a 3-yard rush by Evan Sandeno. The extra point on the latter failed and the final score ended at an overwhelming 70 – 0.

The Trojans did not attempt any passes in the game.

Ayden Roff led the Green and White in rushing racking up 113 yards on just 4 carries. Crouch added 105 yards on 2 attempts and Nelson added 65 yards on 2 rushes.

Terry Wilkey was leading tackler with 4.

The win brings the Trojan’s record to 3-1, 2-0 in the conference. Their next game will be September 22 at Elmwood Park.

Dwight RUSHING ATT YDS AVG LG TD 24 Ayden Roff 4 113 28.3 78 1 22 Seth Robertson 1 6 6.0 6 0 21 Dylan Crouch 2 105 52.5 57 2 3 Conner Telford 1 0 .0 0 0 5 Caiden Nelson 2 65 32.5 55 2 47 Evan Sandeno 6 35 5.8 22 1 44 David Paige-Gomez 1 3 3.0 3 1 23 Ryan Hilt 2 42 21.0 44 0 STATISTICS Walther Christian Dwight First Downs 1 9 Third Down Efficiency 0-6-0% 1-1-100% Fourth Down Efficiency 0-1-0% 0-0- Rushing Att-Yards-Avg 13-17-1.3 19-369-19.4 Passing Att-Yards-Avg 12-9-2.3 0-0-.0 Pass Cmpt-Att-Int-% 4-12-4-33% 0-0-0-0% Sacks-Yards 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 3-15 4-22 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Punts-LG-Avg 4-41-22.8 0-0-.0 Field Goal Made-Att 0-0 0-0 Touchdowns Tot-Run-Pass 0-0-0 9-7-0 # Possessions 9 10 Time of Poss 30:22 17:38

Chicagoland Prairie Conference Standings

Playoff

Bid School Conference Overall Opponents’

Wins Points Won Lost Won Lost For Against Seneca 2 0 4 0 16 141 41 Ottawa (Marquette) 2 0 3 1 16 159 68 Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] 2 0 3 1 15 161 60 Norridge (Ridgewood) 1 1 3 1 14 166 79 Peru (St. Bede) 1 1 2 2 17 128 105 Westmont 0 2 1 3 20 39 124 Elmwood Park 0 2 0 4 21 44 233 Melrose Park (Walther Christian) 0 2 0 4 21 2 213