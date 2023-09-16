9/15/23
|SCORE BY QUARTER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|Final
|Walther Christian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dwight
|48
|8
|8
|6
|0
|70
The Dwight Trojans put 48 points on the scoreboard in just the first quarter and went on to defeat the Walther Christian Broncos 70 – 0 in a lopsided victory Friday September 15.
Dwight scored on their first live play from scrimmage on a 57 yard dash by Dylan Crouch and never looked back. The Trojans added first quarter scores with runs of 55 and 10 yards by Caiden Nelson, along with another 48-yard run by Crouch. The Trojan defense helped the cause with a pair of interception returns, one by Drew Anderson for 31-yard pick 6. At the end of the first quarter the score stood at 42 – 0 in favor of the home team.
A 3-yard plunge by David Paige-Gomez in the second quarter stretched the lead to 56 – 0 at half.
Extra point runs were successful after each score.
The second half saw scores on a 78-yard blast by Ayden Roff and a 3-yard rush by Evan Sandeno. The extra point on the latter failed and the final score ended at an overwhelming 70 – 0.
The Trojans did not attempt any passes in the game.
Ayden Roff led the Green and White in rushing racking up 113 yards on just 4 carries. Crouch added 105 yards on 2 attempts and Nelson added 65 yards on 2 rushes.
Terry Wilkey was leading tackler with 4.
The win brings the Trojan’s record to 3-1, 2-0 in the conference. Their next game will be September 22 at Elmwood Park.
|Dwight
|RUSHING
|ATT
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|24 Ayden Roff
|4
|113
|28.3
|78
|1
|22 Seth Robertson
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|21 Dylan Crouch
|2
|105
|52.5
|57
|2
|3 Conner Telford
|1
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|5 Caiden Nelson
|2
|65
|32.5
|55
|2
|47 Evan Sandeno
|6
|35
|5.8
|22
|1
|44 David Paige-Gomez
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|1
|23 Ryan Hilt
|2
|42
|21.0
|44
|0
|STATISTICS
|Walther Christian
|Dwight
|First Downs
|1
|9
|Third Down Efficiency
|0-6-0%
|1-1-100%
|Fourth Down Efficiency
|0-1-0%
|0-0-
|Rushing Att-Yards-Avg
|13-17-1.3
|19-369-19.4
|Passing Att-Yards-Avg
|12-9-2.3
|0-0-.0
|Pass Cmpt-Att-Int-%
|4-12-4-33%
|0-0-0-0%
|Sacks-Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-15
|4-22
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts-LG-Avg
|4-41-22.8
|0-0-.0
|Field Goal Made-Att
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns Tot-Run-Pass
|0-0-0
|9-7-0
|# Possessions
|9
|10
|Time of Poss
|30:22
|17:38
Chicagoland Prairie Conference Standings
|Playoff
Bid
|School
|Conference
|Overall
|Opponents’
Wins
|Points
|Won
|Lost
|Won
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Seneca
|2
|0
|4
|0
|16
|141
|41
|Ottawa (Marquette)
|2
|0
|3
|1
|16
|159
|68
|Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop]
|2
|0
|3
|1
|15
|161
|60
|Norridge (Ridgewood)
|1
|1
|3
|1
|14
|166
|79
|Peru (St. Bede)
|1
|1
|2
|2
|17
|128
|105
|Westmont
|0
|2
|1
|3
|20
|39
|124
|Elmwood Park
|0
|2
|0
|4
|21
|44
|233
|Melrose Park (Walther Christian)
|0
|2
|0
|4
|21
|2
|213