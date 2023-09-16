9/15/23

Walther Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dwight 48 8 8 6 0 70
The Dwight Trojans put 48 points on the scoreboard in just the first quarter and went on to defeat the Walther Christian Broncos 70 – 0 in a lopsided victory Friday September 15.
Dwight scored on their first live play from scrimmage on a 57 yard dash by Dylan Crouch and never looked back. The Trojans added first quarter scores with runs of 55 and 10 yards by Caiden Nelson, along with another 48-yard run by Crouch. The Trojan defense helped the cause with a pair of interception returns, one by Drew Anderson for 31-yard pick 6. At the end of the first quarter the score stood at 42 – 0 in favor of the home team.
A 3-yard plunge by David Paige-Gomez in the second quarter stretched the lead to 56 – 0 at half.
Extra point runs were successful after each score.
The second half saw scores on a 78-yard blast by Ayden Roff and a 3-yard rush by Evan Sandeno. The extra point on the latter failed and the final score ended at an overwhelming 70 – 0.
The Trojans did not attempt any passes in the game.
Ayden Roff led the Green and White in rushing racking up 113 yards on just 4 carries. Crouch added 105 yards on 2 attempts and Nelson added 65 yards on 2 rushes.
Terry Wilkey was leading tackler with 4.
The win brings the Trojan’s record to 3-1, 2-0 in the conference. Their next game will be September 22 at Elmwood Park.
Dwight
RUSHING ATT YDS AVG LG TD
24 Ayden Roff 4 113 28.3 78 1
22 Seth Robertson 1 6 6.0 6 0
21 Dylan Crouch 2 105 52.5 57 2
3 Conner Telford 1 0 .0 0 0
5 Caiden Nelson 2 65 32.5 55 2
47 Evan Sandeno 6 35 5.8 22 1
44 David Paige-Gomez 1 3 3.0 3 1
23 Ryan Hilt 2 42 21.0 44 0

 

First Downs 1 9
Third Down Efficiency 0-6-0% 1-1-100%
Fourth Down Efficiency 0-1-0% 0-0-
Rushing Att-Yards-Avg 13-17-1.3 19-369-19.4
Passing Att-Yards-Avg 12-9-2.3 0-0-.0
Pass Cmpt-Att-Int-% 4-12-4-33% 0-0-0-0%
Sacks-Yards 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-15 4-22
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-LG-Avg 4-41-22.8 0-0-.0
Field Goal Made-Att 0-0 0-0
Touchdowns Tot-Run-Pass 0-0-0 9-7-0
# Possessions 9 10
Time of Poss 30:22 17:38

Chicagoland Prairie Conference Standings

Playoff
Bid		 School Conference Overall Opponents’
Wins		 Points
Won Lost Won Lost For Against
Seneca 2 0 4 0 16 141 41
Ottawa (Marquette) 2 0 3 1 16 159 68
Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] 2 0 3 1 15 161 60
Norridge (Ridgewood) 1 1 3 1 14 166 79
Peru (St. Bede) 1 1 2 2 17 128 105
Westmont 0 2 1 3 20 39 124
Elmwood Park 0 2 0 4 21 44 233
Melrose Park (Walther Christian) 0 2 0 4 21 2 213