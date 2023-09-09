9/8/23

SCORE BY QUARTER 1 2 3 4 OT Final Ridgewood 7 0 6 13 0 26 Dwight 6 12 7 7 0 32

Conner Telford passed for 109 yards and ran for 71 to lead the visiting Trojans past the Ridgewood Rebels to record their first conference win and second overall of the young season.

The Trojans opened the scoring in the first quarter when Telford connected with Dylan Crouch on a 21-yard pass. The extra point attempt by Angel Martin was no good.

The Rebels of Ridgewood gained the lead later in the first quarter, scoring on a 30-yard pass of their own. They completed the point after kick to go ahead 7 – 6.

Dwight went on to score twice in the second quarter on Dylan Crouch runs of one and three yards. Both extra-point attempts failed and the Trojans went into half-time leading 18 to 7.

The Trojans added to the lead in the third when Telford found Drew Anderson in the end zone, completing a 33-yard scoring pass. Angel Martin’s point-after kick was good, stretching the lead to 25 – 7.

The Rebels quickly answered, scoring on a long 69-yard scoring play. Their extra-point pass attempt failed but the lead was cut to 25 – 13.

The Green and White responded with 10:10 remaining in the game on a 9-play drive. It culminated in a 1-yard run by Telford and with Martin’s point-after good, the differential grew to 32 – 13.

The Rebels were not done however, scoring two more touchdowns in the fourth, but could only close the gap to the final score of 32 – 26.

Seth Robertson led the Trojans in rushing, racking up 73 yards on 15 runs. Crouch added 56 yards, while Caiden Nelson rushed for 47.

Telford was good on 6 of 9 passes for the night, with two TD’s and one interception.

Crouch led in receiving with 3 receptions good for 60 yards.

Evan cox led the defense with 7 tackles.

The Dwight Trojans are now 2 – 1 and their next game will be at home on September 15 vs. Melrose Park (Walther Christian).

TEAM QTR TIME SCORE PLAYS TOP SCORING SUMMARY Dwight 1 12:00 0-6 [TD] 3 Conner Telford pass complete to 21 Dylan Crouch for 21 yards Dwight 1 12:00 0-6 [PAT Failed] 12 Angel Martin Extra Point Ridgewood 1 6:57 6-6 [TD] 7 Player pass complete to 9 Player for 30 yards Ridgewood 1 6:57 7-6 7 4:08 [PAT] 88 Player Extra Point Dwight 2 12:00 7-12 [TD] 21 Dylan Crouch rush for 1 yards Dwight 2 12:00 7-12 [PAT Failed] 12 Angel Martin rush for 0 yards Dwight 2 0:50 7-18 [TD] 21 Dylan Crouch rush for 3 yards Dwight 2 0:46 7-18 [PAT Failed] 3 Conner Telford pass to 12 Angel Martin intercepted by on the Rid Dwight 3 2:19 7-24 [TD] 3 Conner Telford pass complete to 1 Drew Anderson for 33 yards Dwight 3 2:19 7-25 8 5:20 [PAT] 12 Angel Martin Extra Point Ridgewood 3 2:02 13-25 [TD] 7 Player pass complete to 3 Player for 69 yards Ridgewood 3 2:02 13-25 [PAT Failed] 7 Player pass incomplete to 88 Player Dwight 4 10:10 13-31 [TD] 3 Conner Telford rush for 1 yards Dwight 4 10:10 13-32 9 5:12 [ PAT] 12 Angel Martin Extra Point Ridgewood 4 8:29 19-32 [TD] 7 Player pass complete to 14 Player for 20 yards Ridgewood 4 8:29 19-32 [PAT Failed] 7 Player pass to 3 Player intercepted by 1 Drew Anderson on the Dwi Ridgewood 4 7:44 25-32 [TD] 7 Player rush for 23 yards Ridgewood 4 7:44 26-32 5 0:48 [PAT] 88 Player Extra Point

Dwight RUSHING ATT YDS AVG LG TD 5 Caiden Nelson 11 47 4.3 8 0 22 Seth Robertson 15 73 4.9 15 0 21 Dylan Crouch 10 56 5.6 15 2 3 Conner Telford 13 71 5.5 13 1 Total 49 247 5.0 15 3 PASSING ATT CMP YDS SAC LG TD INT RTG 3 Conner Telford 9 6 109 0 38 2 1 108.1 Total 9 6 109 0 38 2 1 108.1 PASS RECEIVING TAR REC YDS AVG LG TD 5 Caiden Nelson 1 1 14 14.0 14 0 22 Seth Robertson 1 1 2 2.0 2 0 21 Dylan Crouch 3 3 60 20.0 38 1 11 Joey Starks 2 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 Drew Anderson 2 1 33 33.0 33 1 Total 9 6 109 18.2 38 2 PUNTING NO TB YDS AVG LG IN20 PUNT RETURNS NO FC YDS AVG LG TD 0 1 0 0.0 0 0 Total 0 1 0 0.0 0 0 KICKOFFS NO TB YDS AVG LG SH 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 12 Angel Martin 5 0 162 32.4 51 13 Total 6 0 162 27.0 51 13 KICK RETURNS NO FC YDS AVG LG TD 10 Evan Cox 1 0 18 18.0 18 0 5 Caiden Nelson 1 0 16 16.0 16 0 21 Dylan Crouch 1 0 25 25.0 25 0 Total 3 0 59 19.7 25 0 DEFENSIVE UA AS TOT SK YDS IN F FR TD 10 Evan Cox 4 3 7 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 Dylan Crouch 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Joey Starks 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Conner Telford 5 1 6 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 Drew Anderson 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 51 Graham Meister 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 55 Landon Burkhardt 3 1 4 2 16 0 0 0 0 65 Terry Wilkey 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Ayden Roff 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Ayden Collom 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 22 6 28 2 16 1 1 1 0