SCORE BY QUARTER 1 2 3 4 OT Final Elmwood Park 0 14 0 14 0 28 Dwight 14 7 14 0 0 35

Friday Sept 22, 2023

The Dwight Trojans travelled to Elmwood Park Friday night and held on to defeat the hosts by a score of 35 – 28.

Dwight got on the board first on a 3-yard run by Dylan Crouch with 6:53 remaining in the first quarter. Angel Martin tacked on the extra-point kick to make the score 7 – 0.

The lead was increased to 14 – 0 later in the first quarter when Conner Telford rushed in from the 12-yard line and once agin Martin’s kick was good. Early in the second quarter the Trojans stretched the lead to 21 – 0 when Seth Robertson scored on a 12-yard run, with another successful point-after kick by Martin.

The Tigers of Elmwood Park fought back by posting two touchdowns of their own and the half ended 21 – 14 in favor of the visitors.

The Trojans came out strong in the third quarter adding a touchdown on an 8-yard pass from Telford to Robertson and a 64-yard burst by Caiden Nelson. Both extra-points were good and the lead stretched to 35 -14.

The Tigers kept the pressure on and tallied two 4th-quarter touchdown passes of their own and cut the lead to 35 – 28 with 5:02 left to go in the game. That was as close as they could get and the Trojans held on to win the game 35 – 28, upping their record to 4 -1.

Telford was good on 6 of 9 passing attempts for 95 yards on the night with one touchdown and one interception.

Nelson led in rushing collecting 154 yards on 14 carries. Robertson also went over the century mark in rushing posting 103 yards on 12 attempts.

Leading receivers were Robertson with 56 yards and Joey Starks with 39 yards.

The Trojans will take on Westmont (1-4) Friday September 29 at home.

RUSHING ATT YDS AVG LG TD 21 Dylan Crouch 8 35 4.4 18 1 5 Caiden Nelson 14 154 11.0 64 1 22 Seth Robertson 12 103 8.6 34 1 3 Conner Telford 6 43 7.2 14 1 Total 40 335 8.4 64 4 PASSING ATT CMP YDS SAC LG TD INT RTG 3 Conner Telford 9 6 95 2 32 1 1 99.1 Total 9 6 95 2 32 1 1 99.1 PASS RECEIVING TAR REC YDS AVG LG TD 21 Dylan Crouch 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 22 Seth Robertson 3 3 56 18.7 32 1 11 Joey Starks 5 3 39 13.0 18 0 Total 9 6 95 15.8 32 1

Chicagoland Prairie Conference Standings

Playoff

Bid School Conference Overall Opponents’

Wins Points Won Lost Won Lost For Against Seneca 3 0 5 0 20 192 48 Ottawa (Marquette) 3 0 4 1 21 160 68 Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop] 3 0 4 1 18 196 88 Peru (St. Bede) 2 1 3 2 21 170 113 Norridge (Ridgewood) 1 2 3 2 19 173 130 Westmont 0 3 1 4 27 47 166 Elmwood Park 0 3 0 5 25 72 268 Melrose Park (Walther Christian) 0 3 0 5 24 2 214