|SCORE BY QUARTER
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|Final
|Elmwood Park
|0
|14
|0
|14
|0
|28
|Dwight
|14
|7
|14
|0
|0
|35
Friday Sept 22, 2023
The Dwight Trojans travelled to Elmwood Park Friday night and held on to defeat the hosts by a score of 35 – 28.
Dwight got on the board first on a 3-yard run by Dylan Crouch with 6:53 remaining in the first quarter. Angel Martin tacked on the extra-point kick to make the score 7 – 0.
The lead was increased to 14 – 0 later in the first quarter when Conner Telford rushed in from the 12-yard line and once agin Martin’s kick was good. Early in the second quarter the Trojans stretched the lead to 21 – 0 when Seth Robertson scored on a 12-yard run, with another successful point-after kick by Martin.
The Tigers of Elmwood Park fought back by posting two touchdowns of their own and the half ended 21 – 14 in favor of the visitors.
The Trojans came out strong in the third quarter adding a touchdown on an 8-yard pass from Telford to Robertson and a 64-yard burst by Caiden Nelson. Both extra-points were good and the lead stretched to 35 -14.
The Tigers kept the pressure on and tallied two 4th-quarter touchdown passes of their own and cut the lead to 35 – 28 with 5:02 left to go in the game. That was as close as they could get and the Trojans held on to win the game 35 – 28, upping their record to 4 -1.
Telford was good on 6 of 9 passing attempts for 95 yards on the night with one touchdown and one interception.
Nelson led in rushing collecting 154 yards on 14 carries. Robertson also went over the century mark in rushing posting 103 yards on 12 attempts.
Leading receivers were Robertson with 56 yards and Joey Starks with 39 yards.
The Trojans will take on Westmont (1-4) Friday September 29 at home.
|RUSHING
|ATT
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|21 Dylan Crouch
|8
|35
|4.4
|18
|1
|5 Caiden Nelson
|14
|154
|11.0
|64
|1
|22 Seth Robertson
|12
|103
|8.6
|34
|1
|3 Conner Telford
|6
|43
|7.2
|14
|1
|Total
|40
|335
|8.4
|64
|4
|PASSING
|ATT
|CMP
|YDS
|SAC
|LG
|TD
|INT
|RTG
|3 Conner Telford
|9
|6
|95
|2
|32
|1
|1
|99.1
|Total
|9
|6
|95
|2
|32
|1
|1
|99.1
|PASS RECEIVING
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|21 Dylan Crouch
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|22 Seth Robertson
|3
|3
|56
|18.7
|32
|1
|11 Joey Starks
|5
|3
|39
|13.0
|18
|0
|Total
|9
|6
|95
|15.8
|32
|1
Chicagoland Prairie Conference Standings
|Playoff
Bid
|School
|Conference
|Overall
|Opponents’
Wins
|Points
|Won
|Lost
|Won
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Seneca
|3
|0
|5
|0
|20
|192
|48
|Ottawa (Marquette)
|3
|0
|4
|1
|21
|160
|68
|Dwight [Dwight/Gardner-So. Wilmington Coop]
|3
|0
|4
|1
|18
|196
|88
|Peru (St. Bede)
|2
|1
|3
|2
|21
|170
|113
|Norridge (Ridgewood)
|1
|2
|3
|2
|19
|173
|130
|Westmont
|0
|3
|1
|4
|27
|47
|166
|Elmwood Park
|0
|3
|0
|5
|25
|72
|268
|Melrose Park (Walther Christian)
|0
|3
|0
|5
|24
|2
|214