Each week The Paper will post its random selection for Song of the Week, just songs we have come across that seem to pique our interest.

If you have a suggestion for a favorite that might apply, send us a note at thepaper1901@sbcglobal.net.

Week 16 – On the anniversary (9/20/1984) of Steve Goodman’s death, A Dying Cub Fans Last Request …..

Week 15 – Robbie Robertson of the Band passed away today, August 9, 2023. 🙁

Week 14 has to be something from the Avett Brothers after seeing them in concert.

Week 13 James Taylor and Carole King – You’ve Got a Friend

Week 12 – Bonnie Raitt – I Can’t Make You Love Me

Week 11 – Kurt Vile with John Prine – How Lucky can One Man Get?

Week 10 – Heart Sings Stairway to Heaven

Week 9 – Dean Martin – Memories Are Made of This

Week – 8

The Weight | Featuring Ringo Starr and Robbie Robertson | Playing For Change | Song Around The World

Week 7 – Frank Sinatra – Fly Me to the Moon

Week 6 – Wasted On the Way – Crosby, Stills and Nash

Week 5 – Go Rest High On That Mountain – Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Ricky Scaggs







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story above of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents.

Week 4 – Will the Circle Be Unbroken – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band／Johnny Cash／Ricky Skaggs

Week 3 – The Traveling Wilburys – End of the Line

Week 2 – John Prine – Hello in There

Week 1 – The Avett Brothers – No Hard Feelings







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story above of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents.