Congratulations TESS BROOKS as she was crowned the GSW Queen and also was named the 2023 Grundy County Corn Festival Queen! All four Junior reps for Gardner-South Wilmington High School (Tess Brooks, Kendall Huston, Maya Cacello and Grace Olsen) will be in the Corn Festival Parade on Sunday – Oct. 1st, along with the GSW Band and Spiritline.

