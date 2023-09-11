Support your Back and Dwight Music Boosters at Upcoming Fundraiser

The Music Boosters Host 1st Annual Mattress Fundraiser

DWIGHT, IL- Are you looking to replace a bed in your home? Now is the time. The Dwight Music Boosters are excited to announce they will be hosting the 1st Annual one-day Mattress Fundraiser on Sunday, October 15th, from 11am-6pm. For one day only, the High School Gym will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to bit.ly/beds4dwight23.

There will be 30 mattress styles on display in all sizes in styles for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, and mattress protectors will be available as well. The brands include Simmons Beautyrest, come with full factory warranties and are made to order. Delivery is available. Best of all, the Dwight MS & HS Music Boosters benefit from every purchase.

The company, Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS) first introduced The Mattress Fundraiser to the Cleveland, Ohio market in 2005. The company now has nearly 100 locations and works with more than 3,000 schools nationwide. The unique business model helps schools raise thousands of dollars in just one day, and to date, the company has raised over $50 million.

What: 1st Annual Dwight MS & HS Music Boosters Mattress Fundraiser

Where: Dwight High School Gym

When: Sunday, October 15th, 11am-6pm

Link: bit.ly/beds4dwight23

Watch this quick video that explains how the Mattress Fundraiser works! https://vimeo.com/637591323

Contact Chris.Paulk@cfsbeds.com or call 219-805-6522 for more information.