Aug 31

On August 31 the Lions lost to Coal City 8-9, but we still feel they deserve to be recognized! They played hard and fought until the very end with trying to score and come back. The girls had a total of 7 stolen bases. Brynn Christensen had an RBI double in the top of the 7th. Jaci Wilkey also had an RBI in the top of the 7th to score the 8th run and make it a 1-run game. Defensively, Brynn Christensen had 6 strikeouts. Autumn Manzello made a great double play to get the Lions out of a tough inning.

Although they lost the game, they were able to come back from a 4 run lead from Coal City and make it a 1-run game. We are super proud of the girls and their playing. The last regular season game is Friday, September 1at home at 4:30 against Reed Custer ‘A’.

Aug 30

On August 30 GSWB A Softball won against Grand Ridge on their 8th Grade night. The final score was 10-6 with Brynn Christensen getting an in-the-park homerun for the Lions. The girls did well running the bases with 5 stolen bases. Lily Eddy had 2 RBI’s and had a great sac bunt. Defensively, Brynn Christensen had 14 strikeouts on the mound. Kaylee Tousignant did well behind the plate by catching 3 runners trying to steal second. Lily Buck played well being the one to tag the girls out at second.

We recognized Izabella Serena, Alexa Dougherty, Jaci Wilkey, and Lily Buck last night as our 8th graders and we wish them well next year as a Panther

Aug 28

The GSWB A Softball team won against Odell 15-2 on August 28. Lily Buck got a triple, bringing two girls home in the process. Brynn Christensen got an in-the-park homerun in the first inning. Makayla Winnie had two good hits bringing in a total of 3 RBIs for the Lions. Alexa Dougherty also had 2 RBIs during the game. Defensively, Brynn Christensen had 11 strikeouts on the mound. Kaylee Tousignant made a great double play at third, catching a line drive and throwing to Autumn Manzello at second to catch the runner.

The girls play again at home on Wednesday, August 30 for our 8th grade night against Grand Ridge. Come support!

Aug 22

Last night the A softball team won 9-5 against Reed Custer ‘B’. Lyla Cacello got an in-the-park home room off of an error. Lily Eddy had a great double that scored 2 runs. Brynn Christensen also had a great hit that scored a run as well. Brynn also did great on the mound with 15 strikeouts for the Lions. The girls played really well in the field to hold Reed Custer and secure their win.