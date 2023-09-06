Sept 5 At The Creek Golf Course in Morris:

Girls

The Seneca Lady Irish moved their record to 7-0 with wins over Dwight and Roanoke Benson. The medalist was Addy Heineke of Roanoke Benson with a 44. Seneca was led by a 45 by Piper Stenzel and Dwight had a 50 by Bella Dinelli. Morris also had Ella McDonnell competing as an individual and she had a score of 45. Seneca Scores: Piper Stenzel 45 Shelby Welsh 47 Addison Stiegler 50 Julia Hogan 50 Jolena Odum 56 Cam Stecken 59

8/30 At The Creek Golf Course, Morris: Girls

Seneca 217

Coal City 261

*Counting scores for Seneca: Addison Stiegler 49 (Medalist), Shelby Welsh 51, Piper Stenzel 55, Julia Hogan and Camryn Stecken with a 62.

* Seneca is now 5-0 on the season

8/28 @ The Creek gzlf Course, Morris

Boys

Seneca 172

Morris 172

Coal City 176

*Morris wins the triangular golf match with a 5-person tie breaker.

Seneca counting scores:

Keegan Murphy 42, Grant Siegel 42, Ryker Terry 43, Cooper Thorson 45

The Fighting Irish are now 3-1 on the year.

At The Creek Golf Course, Morris:

Girls

The Seneca Lady Irish golfers moved their record to 4-0 with a win over St. Bede. Addison Stiegler of Seneca took home medalist honors with a fantastic round of 45. Seneca 197 St. Bede 242 Seneca Scorers: Addison Stiegler 45 Piper Stenzel 49 Shelby Welsh 51 Camryn Stecken 52 Julia Hogan 53 Jolena Odum 69 St. Bede Scorers: Erin Dove 54 Bella Hagenbuch 59 Andrea Bradner 62 Mae Hagenbuch 67 Brianna Martinez 72 Eden Galvian 72

8/21 @The Creek

Boys

Seneca 350 (1st)

Dwight 351 (2nd)

Peotone 355 (3rd)

Coal City 360

Midland 381

Serena 386

Hinckley-Big Rock 411

Reed-Custer – No Official Team Score

*Boys Individual Results

Joe Hasse (77) Peotone – 1st

Will Trainor (78) Dwight – 2nd

Keegan Murphy (79) Seneca – 3rd

Ryan Megyeri (80) Coal City – 4th

Cooper Thorson (82) Seneca – 5th

Girls

Seneca 420 (1st)

Hinckley-Big Rock 496 (2nd)

Coal City – No Official Team Score

Midland – No Official Team Score

*Girls Individual Results

Piper Stenzel (89) – 1st

Kylee Kennell (104) – 2nd

Jolena Odum (109) – 3rd

Julia Hogan (111) – 4th

Addison Stiegler (111) – 5th

Boys @ Silver Oaks GC (Braidwood) 8/16

Seneca 186

Serena 194

Reed-Custer 278

* Counting scores: Ryker Terry 41 (medalist), Keegan Murphy 45, Cooper Thorson 46, and Coldy Clennon 54

Girls @ Dwight CC 8/17

Seneca 202

Roanoke-Benson 203

Prairie Central 211

Dwight 249

*Counting scores: Piper Stenzel and Addison Stiegler 49, Julia Hogan 50, Shelby Welsh 54