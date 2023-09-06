Sept 5 At The Creek Golf Course in Morris:
Girls
The Seneca Lady Irish moved their record to 7-0 with wins over Dwight and Roanoke Benson. The medalist was Addy Heineke of Roanoke Benson with a 44. Seneca was led by a 45 by Piper Stenzel and Dwight had a 50 by Bella Dinelli. Morris also had Ella McDonnell competing as an individual and she had a score of 45.
Seneca Scores:
Piper Stenzel 45
Shelby Welsh 47
Addison Stiegler 50
Julia Hogan 50
Jolena Odum 56
Cam Stecken 59
8/30 At The Creek Golf Course, Morris:
Girls
Seneca 217
Coal City 261
*Counting scores for Seneca: Addison Stiegler 49 (Medalist), Shelby Welsh 51, Piper Stenzel 55, Julia Hogan and Camryn Stecken with a 62.
* Seneca is now 5-0 on the season
8/28 @ The Creek gzlf Course, Morris
Boys
Seneca 172
Morris 172
Coal City 176
*Morris wins the triangular golf match with a 5-person tie breaker.
Seneca counting scores:
Keegan Murphy 42, Grant Siegel 42, Ryker Terry 43, Cooper Thorson 45
The Fighting Irish are now 3-1 on the year.
At The Creek Golf Course, Morris:
Girls
The Seneca Lady Irish golfers moved their record to 4-0 with a win over St. Bede. Addison Stiegler of Seneca took home medalist honors with a fantastic round of 45.
Seneca 197
St. Bede 242
Seneca Scorers:
Addison Stiegler 45
Piper Stenzel 49
Shelby Welsh 51
Camryn Stecken 52
Julia Hogan 53
Jolena Odum 69
St. Bede Scorers:
Erin Dove 54
Bella Hagenbuch 59
Andrea Bradner 62
Mae Hagenbuch 67
Brianna Martinez 72
Eden Galvian 72
8/21 @The Creek
Boys
Seneca 350 (1st)
Dwight 351 (2nd)
Peotone 355 (3rd)
Coal City 360
Midland 381
Serena 386
Hinckley-Big Rock 411
Reed-Custer – No Official Team Score
*Boys Individual Results
Joe Hasse (77) Peotone – 1st
Will Trainor (78) Dwight – 2nd
Keegan Murphy (79) Seneca – 3rd
Ryan Megyeri (80) Coal City – 4th
Cooper Thorson (82) Seneca – 5th
Girls
Seneca 420 (1st)
Hinckley-Big Rock 496 (2nd)
Coal City – No Official Team Score
Midland – No Official Team Score
*Girls Individual Results
Piper Stenzel (89) – 1st
Kylee Kennell (104) – 2nd
Jolena Odum (109) – 3rd
Julia Hogan (111) – 4th
Addison Stiegler (111) – 5th
Boys @ Silver Oaks GC (Braidwood) 8/16
Seneca 186
Serena 194
Reed-Custer 278
* Counting scores: Ryker Terry 41 (medalist), Keegan Murphy 45, Cooper Thorson 46, and Coldy Clennon 54
Girls @ Dwight CC 8/17
Seneca 202
Roanoke-Benson 203
Prairie Central 211
Dwight 249
*Counting scores: Piper Stenzel and Addison Stiegler 49, Julia Hogan 50, Shelby Welsh 54