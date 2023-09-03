Congratulations to the Seneca Boys and Girls Cross Country teams on another great race Friday September 1 at the Land Lab. The girls team finished 2nd, just 4 points behind Morris! Medalists were: Evelyn O’Connor–2nd, Natalie Misener–11th, and Gracie Steffes–15th. Julie and Lily Mueller both had strong performances as well finishing 17th and 18th. The boys team finished 7th. Many runners had meet PRs as well.

2023 Twilight in the Woods XC – Overall Finish List – 4 – Boys Varsity – 09-01-23

2023 Twilight in the Woods XC – Overall Finish List – 3 – Girls Varsity – 09-01-23

2023 Twilight in the Woods XC – Overall Finish List – 2 – Boys Junior Varsity – 09-01-23

2023 Twilight in the Woods XC – Overall Finish List – 1 – Girls Junior Varsity – 09-01-23

The Seneca Cross Country team had a fantastic start to their season . The girls had a perfect score of 15 total points winning the meet in Ottawa on August 29. Evelyn O’Connor was the meet champion. Natalie Misener, Julie Mueller, Lily Mueller, and Gracie Steffes were all in the top 5.

The boys finished 2nd behind a competitive Ottawa team. Logan Pasakarnis, Sebastian Deering, and Jaxon Finch were all in the top 10. Congratulations to all of the runners. W