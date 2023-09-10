Representative Jason Bunting will be hosting a free paper shredding event on Saturday, September 16 in Dwight .

In recent years identity theft has become one of the leading sources of crime and theft from people in Illinois and across the country. A good way to protect yourself from identity theft is to make sure that your financial documents and other sensitive paperwork are disposed of in such a way that they cannot fall into the wrong hands.

A shred truck will be set up across from the Dwight Economic Alliance office at 132 E. Main Street on Saturday September 16 from 9 a.m. until noon. This is a FREE drive-up event for shredding of your confidential documents. Just pull up and drop off your documents for safe and secure shredding. If you have any questions, please contact Bunting’s district office at (779) 218-3069.