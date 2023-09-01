Late Comeback From Morris Costs Redbirds

The Dwight Redbirds stayed in it until the end, but Morris pulled away late in a 5-4 victory on Thursday. The game was tied at four in the bottom of the sixth when Kein grounded out, scoring one run.

An error put the Redbirds on the board in the top of the first.

The Redbirds added to their early lead in the top of the third inning after Logan Pakula singled, and Morris committed an error, each scoring one run.

Morris tied the game in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a single by Bankowski, a single by Mote, and a walk by Skrtich.

A walk by Durbin gave Morris the lead, 4-3, in the bottom of the fifth. Kayden Wood grounded out, which helped the Redbirds tie the game at four in the top of the sixth.

Evan Olson stepped on the mound first for Redbirds. The right-handed pitcher allowed zero hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out eight and walking two.

Skrtich started on the bump for Morris. They allowed three hits and four runs (one earned) over seven innings, striking out 16 and walking nine.

Cason Johnson went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Redbirds in hits. Kayden Wood and Logan Paula each drove in one run for Redbirds. Dwight had patience at the plate, collecting nine walks for the game.

Caleb Peters and Zachary Bumpous led the team with two bases on balls each.

Mote, Rigazio, and Bankowski each collected one hit for Morris. Mote, Skrtich, Kein, and Bankowski each drove in one run for Morris. They had patience at the plate, tallying eight walks for the game. Klicker, Rigazio, and Durbin led the team with two free passes each.

Rigazio stole two bases.

Dwight will welcome Reed Custer on Tuesday for their next game.

Redbirds Come Up Short Against Pontiac St. Mary’s Saints

The Dwight Redbirds lost to Pontiac St. Mary’s Saints 6-1 on Monday, August 28.

Pontiac St. Mary’s Saints got on the board in the first inning after Sam D grounded out, scoring one run.

Pontiac St. Mary’s Saints added two runs in the second after Graham M singled on a 3-0 count.

Pontiac St. Mary’s Saints added one run in the third after the Redbirds committed an error.

Aden B earned the win for Pontiac St. Mary’s Saints.

The righty surrendered one hit and one run (zero earned) over five and one-third innings, striking out 15 and walking three. Kyler DeLisle opened the game for Redbirds 2023. The righty gave up one hit and three runs (two earned) over two innings, striking out two and walking four.

Evan Olson and Caleb Peters each collected one hit for Redbirds 2023.

Kayden Wood stole two bases.

Graham M and Sam D were a force together in the lineup, as they each collected one hit for Pontiac St. Mary’s Saints. Graham M and Sam D were a one-two punch in the lineup, as each drove in two runs for Pontiac St. Mary’s Saints.

Aden B led Pontiac St. Mary’s Saints with three walks.

Overall, the team had a strong eye at the plate, amassing nine walks for the game. Lucas M and Aden B each stole multiple bases for Pontiac St. Mary’s Saints. Pontiac St. Mary’s Saints stole seven bases in the game. Pontiac St. Mary’s Saints didn’t commit a single error in the field. Sam D had the most chances in the field with 18.

Next up for Redbirds 2023 is a game at Morris Grade on Thursday.

Big Sixth Inning Leads Saratoga Past Redbirds – Aug 26

Saratoga defeated Redbirds 7-1 on Saturday thanks in part to six runs in the sixth inning.

Saratoga was the first to get on the board in the first when Lee singled, scoring one run.

Kyler DeLisle hit into a fielder’s choice, which helped Redbirds tie the game at one in the top of the fourth.

Saratoga flipped the game on its head in the bottom of the sixth, scoring six runs on two hits to take a 7-1 lead. The biggest blow in the inning was a single by Lee that drove in two.

Ranallo earned the win for Saratoga. They gave up one hit and zero runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking one. Evan Olson started on the bump for Redbirds. The righty gave up one hit and one run over four and two-thirds innings, striking out six and walking seven. Conley stepped on the hill first for Saratoga . They gave up one hit and one run (zero earned over four and one-third innings, striking out five and walking five.

Zachary Bumpous and Kayden Wood each collected one hit for Redbirds Kyler

DeLisle led the team with one run batted in.

Zachary Bumpous paced the Redbirds with two walks. Overall, the team had patience at the plate, piling up six walks for the game.

Lee went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Saratoga in hits. Conley paced Saratoga with three walks. Overall, the team had patience at the plate, piling up 11 walks for the game. Lee stole three bases.

The Redbirds will travel to Pontiac St. Mary’s Saints for their next game on Monday.

Second-Inning Spurt Lead Redbirds Past Elwood Tigers – Aug 25

The Dwight Redbirds defeated Elwood Tigers 16-1 on Friday August 25 thanks in part to nine runs in the second inning. Kayden Wood was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, an error scored one run, Ameryn Wiles singled, scoring one run, Kyler DeLisle singled, scoring two runs, Logan Pakula singled, scoring two runs, and Cason Johnson singled, scoring one run.

The Elwood Tigers opened the scoring in the first after Brody A singled, scoring one run.

The Redbirds made the score 3-1 in the bottom of the first after a passed ball scored one run, and Ameryn Wiles drew a walk, scoring one run.

A ground out by Kyler DeLisle, a single by Dalton Delong, and a single by Cason Johnson helped Redbirds 2023 extend their early lead in the third.

Cason Johnson earned the win for the Redbirds. They gave up one hit and one run (zero earned) over three innings, striking out six and walking one. MsNeeley began the game for Elwood Tigers. The starting pitcher allowed three hits and 12 runs (one earned) over one and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking six.

Kyler DeLisle, the number seven hitter for Redbirds, led the way with three runs batted in. The right handed hitter went 1-for-3 on the day. Cason Johnson went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Redbirds in hits. The Redbirds had patience at the plate, piling up 10 walks for the game.

Cason Johnson, Zachary Bumpous, and Ty Turner led the team with two free passes each. Caleb Peters, Cason Johnson, and Logan Pakula each stole multiple bases for Redbirds 2023. Redbirds 2023 stole 11 bases in the game.

Brody A went 1-for-1 at the plate to lead Elwood Tigers in hits.

Next up for Redbirds 2023 is a game at Saratoga on Saturday.

Redbirds Drop A Tough Game Against Gardner – Aug 21

The Redbirds had trouble keeping up with Gardner in a 14-2 loss on Monday.

Redbirds got on the board in the top of the first inning after Evan Olson doubled, and Zachary Bumpous singled, each scoring one run.

Gardner tied the game in the bottom of the first thanks to an error, and a walk by Mcnally.

Gardner took the lead in the bottom of the third inning after Phillips singled, Kerner walked, Christensen walked, T Phillips walked, Male walked, Mcnally was struck by a pitch, and Zachary Bumpous balked, each scoring one run.

Gardner scored five runs on three hits in the bottom of the fourth inning. C Christensen singled, scoring one run,

Christensen drew a walk, scoring one run, T Phillips singled, scoring one run, Male singled, scoring one run, and Phillips was struck by a pitch, driving in a run.

Christensen earned the win for Gardner.

The starting pitcher gave up five hits and two runs (one earned) over four innings, striking out eight and walking two. Kayden Wood led things off on the mound for Redbirds 2023. They gave up two hits and six runs (four earned) over two and one-third innings, striking out three and walking eight.

Evan Olson and Zachary Bumpous were tough to handle back-to-back in the lineup, as each drove in one run for Redbirds.

Kayden Wood went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Redbirds in hits.

Phillips, Gardner’s number nine hitter, led the team with two hits in two at-bats.

Mcnally, Christensen, Male, and T Phillips each drove in two runs for Gardner.

Christensen led Gardner with four walks.

Overall, the team had a strong eye at the plate, accumulating 17 walks for the game.

Gardner didn’t commit a single error in the field. C Christensen had the most chances in the field with eight.

The Redbirds will travel to Kankakee Kays Jr High School for their next game on Tuesday.

Olson Leads Redbirds Past Seneca – Aug 17

Evan Olson struck out 10 batters as the starting pitcher led Redbirds past Seneca 10-0 on Thursday. Evan Olson allowed one hit and zero runs over five innings while walking two. The Redbirds scored nine runs in the second inning on the way to victory.

Ameryn Wiles drew a walk, scoring one run, Caleb Peters drew a walk, scoring one run, Cason Johnson was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, Logan Pakula scored after tagging up, Evan Olson homered to center field, scoring three runs, Zachary Bumpous hit a solo home run to center field, and Ameryn Wiles grounded out, scoring one run.

Sterling led things off on the hill for Seneca. The starting pitcher allowed four hits and nine runs (eight earned) over two innings, striking out none and walking six.

Evan Olson drove the middle of the lineup, leading the Redbirds with three runs batted in. The pitcher went 1-for-3 on the day. Evan Olson, Caleb Peters, Cason Johnson, Zachary Bumpous, Kayden Wood, and Ryker Anderson each collected one hit for Dwight. Ryker Anderson paced the Redbirds with two walks. Overall, the team had patience at the plate, tallying seven walks for the game.

Thompson B led Seneca with one hit in two at bats. Leroy stole two bases. Seneca turned one double play in the game.

Redbirds will travel to MPR Pilots for their next game on Monday.

Redbirds 2023 Trounce Elwood Tigers – Aug 15

The Redbirds easily dispatched the Elwood Tigers on Tuesday, 16-4. The Redbirds got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Ryker Anderson walked, Evan Olson singled, Zachary Bumpous walked, Dalton Delong grounded out, and Ameryn Wiles walked,

each scoring one run. A ground out by Zachary Bumpous, and a passed ball helped the Redbirds extend their early lead in the second. The Redbirds extended their early lead with five runs in the bottom of the third thanks to RBI singles by Zachary Bumpous,

Dalton Delong, and Ameryn Wiles.

Ameryn Wiles earned the win for Dwight. The righty gave up two hits and four runs (one earned) over three innings, striking out five and walking four.

Adler led things off on the mound for Elwood Tigers. The starting pitcher gave up two hits and five runs over one-third of an inning, striking out none and walking six.

Logan Pakula pitched one inning of no-run ball for the Redbirds in relief. The reliever surrendered zero hits, striking out two and walking none.

Zachary Bumpous provided pop in the middle of the lineup, and led Redbirds with three runs batted in. They went 1-for-2 on the day. Evan Olson, Caleb Peters, Zachary Bumpous, Logan Pakula, Dalton Delong, Ameryn Wiles, Kyler DeLisle, and Ty Turner each collected one hit for the Redbirds. Ryker Anderson paced the Redbirds with three walks Overall the team had patience at the plate, collecting 11 walks for the game. Caleb Peters, Logan Pakula, and Ameryn Wiles each stole multiple bases for Dwight. The Redbirds stole 11 bases in the game.

Rocha and Tomalewic each collected one hit for Elwood Tigers. Tomalewic went1-for-1 at the plate as they led the team

with one run batted in.

The Redbirds welcome Seneca on Thursday for their next game.

Bumpous Drives In 5 To Lead Redbirds Past Ransom Aug 12

Zachary Bumpous drove in five runs on three hits to lead Redbirds 2023 past Ransom 14-4 on Friday. Zachary Bumpous hit a home run to center field in the fourth scoring three, doubled in the first scoring one, and singled in the third scoring one.

Ransom got on the board in the first inning after Bradley drew a walk, scoring one run.

In the bottom of the first inning, Redbirds went back into the lead after Ransom committed an error, and Zachary Bumpous doubled, each scoring one run.

An error extended the Redbirds lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the second inning.

The Redbirds extended their early lead with two runs in the bottom of the third thanks to RBI singles by Zachary Bumpous and Ameryn Wiles.

The Redbirds scored six runs on three hits in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cason Johnson singled, scoring one run, Kayden Wood singled, scoring two runs, and Zachary Bumpous homered to center field, scoring three runs.

Zachary Bumpous also earned the win for Redbirds. The starting pitcher surrendered one hit and three runs (one earned) over four and one-third innings, striking out six and walking five.

Thorp started the game for Ransom. The starting pitcher allowed five hits and seven runs (four earned) over three innings, striking out four and walking four. Kyler DeLisle pitched one and two-thirds innings of no-run ball for Redbirds 2023 in relief. The reliever surrendered zero hits, striking out one and walking none.

The Redbirds amassed 13 hits in the game. Evan Olson, Cason Johnson, Kayden Wood, Ameryn Wiles, and Logan Pakula each collected multiple hits for Redbirds. Kayden Wood and Logan Pakula each stole multiple bases for Redbirds.

Bradley led Ransom with one hit in two at bats.

Next up for Redbirds 2023 is a game at Gardner on Monday.