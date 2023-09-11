Petition Packets for the March 19, 2024 General Primary Election

County Clerk Kristy Masching has announced that petition packets will be available in her office on Friday, September 1, 2023 for nominations in the March 19, 2024 Primary Election. The first day in which nomination papers (petitions) may be circulated is Tuesday, September 5, 2023. (The County Clerk’s Office will be closed in observance of the Labor Day Holiday on Monday, September 4.) Petitions may be obtained through Monday, December 4, 2023. County offices to appear on the ballot are Circuit Clerk, Coroner, State’s Attorney and County Board (9-4 year terms, 3 from each county board district). Precinct Committeemen will be elected at the March election. Signature requirements will be included in the packets for each office.

The first date that petitions may be filed in the County Clerk’s Office for the afore-mentioned offices, is Monday, November 27, 2023 starting at 8:00 a.m. The final deadline for filing is 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Additional information may be obtained from the County Clerk’s office at (815) 844-2006 or by visiting our website at: www.livingstoncountyil.gov (click on “County Services”, “County Clerk” and “Elections”).