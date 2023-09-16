Thomas John Renner, 62, of Williston, ND passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the St. Andrew’s Hospital in Bottineau, North Dakota. Thomas John Renner, 62, of Williston, ND passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the St. Andrew’s Hospital in Bottineau, North Dakota.

Thomas John Renner was born March 23, 1961, to Raymond and Evelyn (Benckendorf) Renner in Streator, IL. He attended Woodland High School. While growing up Tom loved being at the airport with his grandfather, Raymond Benkendorf. On September 4, 2014, Tom married Monica Ann Denniston in Glendive, MT.

Tom had a love for aircraft. He owned two businesses, 4star Aviation and Renner Aviation. He enjoyed being a private pilot and a member of EAA. He also loved riding motorcycles growing up. When Tom wasn’t working on a plane or oil rig, his favorite place was AirVenture in OshKosh, WI. Tom has attended the show every year since the early 1970’s. He loved volunteering at KidVenture, helping the kids develop a love for planes and adventure. It was also a place he could share his love of planes with his family, children, grandchildren, and friends.

Tom was always there for anyone and everyone. He would be just a phone call away for whomever needed him. He will be greatly missed and has left a huge void in our hearts.

Tom was fortunate to have his son TJ come to work in the oilfield with him for five years. He was so proud to have him work alongside him.

Tom is survived by his wife, Monica, Williston, ND; mother, Evelyn Renner, Williston, ND; son, TJ (Kylie) Renner, Streator, IL; daughters, Elizabeth (James) Depew, Shelbyville, IL, Katharine (Steve) Kinzler, Dwight, IL; brothers, Donald (Karen) Renner, John Renner, both of Streator, IL; sister, Barbara Schmitt, Harrisburg, IL; 7 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Renner; and nephew, Jeremiah Schmitt.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to a Children’s Charity of your choice.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 30th from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. It will be at the PNA Hall located at 906 E Livingston St. Streator, IL 61364. Please bring a dish to pass and a story to tell.