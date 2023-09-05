Shelli R. Skonetski Sargeant, 46, of Pontiac, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 7:40 p.m. at Goldwater Care in Pontiac.

Cremation rites will be accorded with a private family burial at a later date.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Shelli was born on March 19, 1977, in Pontiac, IL to William C. and Donna R. (Schlueter) Skonetski.

Surviving are her father, William; children, Kali (Joe Kaufman) Hoegger, Brody Hoegger, and Ramme Sargeant; and sister, Dawn (Mike) Cox.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna and her grandparetns.

Shelli attended Cornell grade school and Flanagan High School. She worked at several local nursing homes. She was Lutheran in faith.

Shelli loved spending time with her children. She greatly enjoyed gardening and tending to her chickens.

Memorials may be made to her children.

