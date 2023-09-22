Patricia Anne (Soltis) Bartman, 88 years old, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on September 20, 2023 at Morris Hospital after a long illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, September 25, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kinsman, IL at 11am. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will immediately follow the services at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Ransom, IL. Memorials in honor of Patricia may be made to the church or the charity of the donor’s choice. Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia was born on January 16, 1935 in Streator, IL. She was the daughter of Ervin and Frances (Bellis) Soltis, she graduated from Streator High School in 1952. On June 11, 1955 she married Donald Bartman in St. Stephen’s Church in Streator, IL. He preceded her in death on September 11, 2012.

She was employed by Com Ed in Streator until 1959 when she became a full time mother and homemaker. She and her husband moved to the Kinsman area in 1961, and in 1978 they became co-owners of Kinsman Sales & Service. During this same time she was also Office Manager for Kinsman Telephone Company and Secretary/Treasurer of their Board of Directors until she retired in 2012.

She is survived by children, Mark (Lisa) Bartman of Scottsburg, IN, Donna (Michael) Masini of Evanston, IL and Lynn Phelan of Verona, IL; grandchildren, Jessica (Luke) Hoehn, Nicole (Ross) Hutchinson, Maegan Bartman, Nate Bartman, Luke Masini, Bennet (Chelsea) Phillips, Max Phillips and step grandchildren, Kayla (Andrew) Allen and Alexis Woodall; great grandchildren, Graham, Liam and Clara Hoehn, Emma and Ethan Hutchinson and Weston Bartman. She is also survived by her brother Kenneth Soltis of Danville, IN and sister Marylou (Ed) Knauss of West Chicago, IL. Besides her husband, preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Ervin Jr. and sister in law Gail Soltis.

She enjoyed playing bridge, bowling and spending time with her family.

