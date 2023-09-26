Age 57 of Reddick, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, September 20, 2023 at her home.

Melba Dawn was born on July 20, 1966, in Kankakee, Illinois to Melvin Douglas and Mildred (Griffith) Brown. She grew up in Braceville, Illinois; attended First Baptist Church in Wilmington with her family, and went on to graduate from Ford Central High School with the Class of 1983. It was during her high school years that Melba found the love of her life, Mark Clark. They married on January 15, 1984, and together they built a loving home and cherished family.

Melba’s life was dedicated to her spiritual work as a Spiritualist and Medium. Through her readings, parties, and classes, she touched the lives of many and brought comfort to those in search of solace. Yet above all else, Melba treasured her family. Nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her loved ones, and she held a special place in her heart for her precious grandchildren.

An avid collector at heart, Melba’s collections entailed everything from pedal cars and crystals. She enjoyed the thrill of antiquing and never missed an opportunity to explore auctions and garage sales in search of hidden gems.

In the hearts of all who knew her, Melba will forever be remembered as someone who truly lived to connect with others. Her warm spirit radiated through every conversation she had. To Melba, every person she met was a friend waiting to be discovered…

Survivors include her husband Mark; three sons: Mark, Jr. (Danita) Clark, Max (Ashley) Clark and Matthew Clark, all of Reddick; seven grandchildren: Peyton, Zachary, Caleb, Layla, Jacob, Damian and Andrew, and one sister, Diane Hollis of Reddick, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Melba was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ginger Brown and two brothers: Mitchell Brown and Matthew Brown.

Per Melba’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial service will be held at Church of Hope, 202 North Monroe Street in Gardner on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Reverend Jan Chandler will officiate.

Family and friends are encourages to log onto www.BaskervilleFuneral.com to sign the guest book, upload photographs and share Melba’s memorial page online through social media.

Cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves and Baskerville Funeral Homes and Crematory. (815-476-2181)