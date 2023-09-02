David E. Haag, 77 of Kempton, IL died Wednesday August 30, 2023 at 6:37pm at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday September 6, 2023 at 10:00 am at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cullom, IL. Burial will be in Westlawn Cemetery, where full military rites will be accorded. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00-7:00pm at the church. Memorials in David’s name may be made to Gifts to the Yanks That Gave or One Pet One Vet. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom is handling the arrangements.

David was born on March 18, 1946 in Fairbury, IL a son of Marlin and Mary Alice (Serene) Haag. He married Marsha Bute on January 19, 1997 in Las Vegas, NV. She survives in Kempton, IL. Also surviving are three daughters: Amy (Trent) Eshleman of Loda, IL, Beth (Joel) Hendrickson of Chebanse, IL and Laura (Brian) Naese of Bradenton, FL; one step-son: Nick Gualandi of Pittsburgh, IL; nine grandchildren: Jay (Hannah) Eshleman, Cole Eshleman, Drew Waller, Alexis Waller, Jake Naese, Nolan Naese, Trey Naese, Taryn Gualandi and Declan Gualandi; one great granddaughter: Sophia; one brother: Dewaine (Marie) Haag of Emington, IL. David was preceded by his parents and one son in law: Gary Waller Jr.

David served our country in the US Army from 1965-1967 during the Vietnam War. He grew up on a farm east of Cullom, IL. In grade school he was a record setter at the IESA track and field competition. In high school he was a three sport letter winner. David raised and showed livestock starting as a member of the Cullom 4-H where his mom was a leader. He served on the Cullom Fair Board for many years and sold fair book ads with his good friend Mike Haberkorn. He was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cullom where he served on the church council for many years. He was a volunteer when the new church was constructed in the 1960’s and helped on most all projects especially setting up and working at the Cullom Fair food tent.

David served many years on the Vermillion Valley Bank board of directors. David was a friend of the land and conservation and owned and operated Haag Enterprises. He was elected president of Land Improvement Contractors of IL where he and Marsha met and worked with many good friends. He was a member of the Midwest Truckers Assc. His passion has been the American Legion Skinner-Trost Post # 122 in Cullom, where he was a member for over 56 years. He currently is the Commander of the Cullom Legion and has held that honorable position many times.

David’s family and several other families enjoyed summer vacations to the Ozarks, camping adventures. He and Marsha spent many winters in Naples, Fl. His most favorite thing has been to watch his grandchildren grow and attend their sporting events. David was a die hard Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Fighting Illini fan.

