Darrell Condon of Dwight, passed away on September 6, 2023 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Monday, September 11, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dwight with Father John Bosco Mujuni and Father Stanley Drewniak officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, September 10, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, IL. Burial will follow mass at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dwight, IL. Memorials in honor of Darrell may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is in charge of arrangements.

Darrell was born on January 11, 1938 in Streator, IL. He was the son of Harold and Lurline (Baumrucker) Condon. He married Dorothy Bessen on February 2, 1957 in Kinsman, IL. She passed away on June 11, 1993. He then met his significant other of the last 30 years Carol Studley she survives in Reddick.

Also surviving are his children, Theresa (Bob) Flatt of Pontiac, Robert J. (Leslee) Condon of Dwight, Sherri (Gary) Eich of Bourbonnais , Pat (Kim) Condon of Pontiac; Carol’s daughters, Deborah Studley of Reddick and Tammie Perkins of Reddick; 14 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; brothers in law, Francis “Bub” Bessen of Kinsman, Jim Pritts of Dwight; sister in law, Dorothy Bessen.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy; his parents; sister, Donna Andreasen; son in law, Jeff Brooks and great grandson, Zane Kohlenberg.

He enjoyed golfing with his sons, traveling, music, had a great sense of humor and loved playing practical jokes. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dwight and the Knight of Columbus. He was a meat cutter for 48 years.

