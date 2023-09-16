NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

Village of Gardner, Illinois Annual Audit Report Available for Public Inspection

An audit of the funds of the Village of Gardner, Illinois for the year ending April 30, 2023, has been completed by the audit firm of Mack & Associates, P.C., Certified Public Accountants. A copy of the audit report has been filed with the Grundy County Clerk and is available for public inspection between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm at the Gardner Village Hall, located at 302 North Center Street, Gardner, Illinois 60424.