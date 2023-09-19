The MVK Seniors met September 19, 2023 at the Mazon American Legion for lunch provided by CNN and furnished by the “Whistle Stop ” in Coal City.

President Sherry McIntosh called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was said. A silent prayer was said for all the workers who helped set up for lunch, ill and deceased and EMT’s.

Happy Birthday was sung to Bill Chamberlain, Carol Clements, Marylin Eungard, Sonya Jerantowski, Sherry McIntosh and Nancy Burchfield. Those having anniversaries were Nancy and Carl Johnson, Joe and Terri Nickols, and Ron and Marylin Lapka. Door prizes went to Bob Elam, Shirley Peterson and Ron Lapka

The Secretary’s and Treasurer’s reports were read and motion to okay them ayed by all.

The next meeting will be Oct 17,2023 with Euchur at 10:30 and Bingo and Bingo to follow .The meeting was adjourned motion by Ron Lapka and 2nd by Robin Homerding.

Anyone 60 or older is invited to join for a small donation. Be sure to call CNN at 1-815-941-1590 to make a reservation.







