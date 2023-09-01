MVK Baseball – Aug 31
The MVK Mavericks, lost a tough game at home to Wilmington on Wednesday by a score of 8 to 5. The MAVS led 5-3 with 1 out in the 7th before the roof caved in . Three hit batters, two walks, and one hit gave Wilmington five runs in the last name . Olin Field, a 6th grade lefty, allowed only a run , 2 hits, and 5 walks in 5 innings . Owen Pfeifer pitched an inning with 0 earned runs and also added a key hit early in the game. Breckin Anderson started the scoring early with a big 2 run double. Kolten Pfeifer led the hitting with 3 hits. Blake Pfeifer and Colton Baudino each collected a hit and walk. “ We got better today against a bigger school. We are young and just give the opponent to many chances. We will keep improving.” , said Jerry McDowell. The MAVS
The Mavericks lost at home to Saratoga 13-3.