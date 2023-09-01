MVK Baseball – Aug 31

The Mavericks pick up a key Road win at Serena on Thursday by a score of 14–5. Owen Pfeifer picked up the win, throwing five innings in the win giving up only five hits to go with nine strikeouts. Pfeifer also scored three runs, swinging the bat, Jacob warning, and Kolten

Pfeifer each collected 2 hits and 2 runs. Scoring 2 runs each Blake Pfeifer ,  colton Baudino , Olin Field , Breckin Anderson and Cooper O’Donovan. The Mavericks next game is at Morris grade school on Tuesday.
MVK Baseball – Aug 30

The MVK Mavericks, lost a tough game at home to Wilmington on Wednesday by a score of 8 to 5. The MAVS led 5-3 with 1 out in the 7th before the roof caved in . Three hit batters, two walks, and one hit gave Wilmington five runs in the last name . Olin Field, a 6th grade lefty, allowed only a run , 2 hits, and 5 walks in 5 innings . Owen Pfeifer pitched an inning with 0  earned runs and also added a key hit early in the game. Breckin Anderson started the scoring early with a big 2 run double. Kolten Pfeifer led the hitting with 3 hits. Blake Pfeifer and Colton Baudino each collected a hit and walk. “ We got better today against a bigger school. We are young and just give the opponent to many chances. We will keep improving.” , said Jerry McDowell. The MAVS

travel to Serena Thursday.
MVK Baseball – Aug 22
The Mavericks traveled to Elwood and picked up a 19 to 6 conference victory. Owen Pfeifer picked up the win in relief and scored 3 runs . Kolten Pfeifer had the key hit in the game with the bases. Loaded triple. Colton Baudino crossed the plate four times. Blake Claypool scored two runs and Wade Johnson had a run scoring RBI single the Mavericks next game is at home vs Seneca in an IVC Tourney matchup.
MVK Baseball – Aug 17

The Mavericks lost at home to Saratoga 13-3.

Kolton Pfeifer pitched well giving up only 3 earned runs to go with 5 strikeouts and 2 walks. Colton Baudino had a 2 run single and Blake Pfeifer added a hit and 2 runs scored.
Issac Garcia added a single.  MVK is now 1-3.
MVK Baseball – Aug 15
The Mavericks baseball team played their best game of the season and shut out Seneca by a score of 12–0. Olin Field, six grade lefty , was the winning pitcher and recorded nine strikeouts. Field also contributed two key singles. Breckin Anderson was perfect at the plate in three appearances and had 2 Rbi‘s. Kolton Pfeifer had two hits and two runs scored . MVK did not commit an error in the game.