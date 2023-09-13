Morris Hospital Announces Babysitter’s Training Course

September 8, 2023, Morris, IL — Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is offering a Babysitter’s Training Course on Monday, October 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Morris Hospital Training Classroom at Shabbona School, 725 School St., Morris. This will be the last opportunity to take the class in 2023.

The Babysitter’s Training Course is designed for youths age 11 and older who are interested in acquiring the information and education needed for a safe babysitting experience including interviewing for a babysitting job, choosing safe and age-appropriate toys and games, performing first aid, practicing diapering and feeding techniques, and handling bedtime issues. Participants should bring a doll to class along with an email address so their certificate can be sent to them by the American Red Cross upon completion of the class.

Registration is $40 and includes lunch. Register online at www.morrishospital.org/events. Questions can be directed to 815-705-7360.