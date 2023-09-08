Kankakee Kultivators Present “Summer Travels to England, Scotland and Iceland Gardens”

Kankakee Kultivators Karma Johnson and Connie Lemon will share their photos and memories of “Famous Gardens Faraway” at their club’s meeting this coming Thursday, September 14. Both avid garden buffs, they have each travelled far over the years to experience the beauties of many gardens around the USA and in other countries, especially in Western Europe.

Johnson will present views of the famous Botanic Gardens of Edinburgh, Scotland, and other Scottish gardens—Cawdor, Dunvegan, and Sterling—all of which she visited this summer. She will also share photos she has taken of Giverny in Vernon, France, and of The Kukenhoff in Amsterdam, The Netherlands

During their presentation Lemon will focus on the renowned Chelsea Flower Show, which she attended this past May in London, plus several gardens around the London area and on west to Bath, England. She will also tell her experience at an unusual and memorable hydroponic tomato-growing facility in Iceland.

The Kankakee Kultivators offer their programs for the public to share, and all interested in gardening are welcome. The club will meet for its business meeting at 12 P.M. this second Thursday in September in the 4th-floor Auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library. The free program/presentation will begin at 1 P.M.

Come enjoy tea and scones this month.