8/31

The Dwight Redbirds A Softball Team took a tough loss 18-4 against Herscher despite out hitting them 6-3

Olivia Buck had 2 hits and an RBI

Kenzie Livingston had 1 hit and 1 RBI

Raegan Brown had a hit

Sienna Burke had a hit and RBI

Grace Tjelle had a hit

The Redbirds will take on Streator Woodland September 6th at home for the first round of regionals.