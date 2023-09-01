8/31
The Dwight Redbirds A Softball Team took a tough loss 18-4 against Herscher despite out hitting them 6-3
Olivia Buck had 2 hits and an RBI
Kenzie Livingston had 1 hit and 1 RBI
Raegan Brown had a hit
Sienna Burke had a hit and RBI
Grace Tjelle had a hit
The Redbirds will take on Streator Woodland September 6th at home for the first round of regionals.
8/29
The Lady Redbirds B team fell to Reed Custer 1-10 on August 29.
Penny Parker had 2 hits
Delani Leanord had 2 hits
Cara Wilson had 2 hits
Claire Tjelle had 1 hit
Nakaylee Nelson-Scott had 1 hit
Breanna Scott had 2 hits
8/28
The Dwight Redbirds Softball A team fell 17-7 to Prairie Central on August 28.
Olivia Buck Had 2 hits and 1 RBI
Mia Franklin had a hit and 2 RBI
Adilynn Avilez had 1 hit and 2 RBI
Sienna Burke had 1 hit
Grace Tjelle had 1 hit
8/21
The Dwight Grade School B team girls won Monday, August 21 against Odell 18-8.
Penny Parker had 1 hit
Emma Eggenberger had 1 hit
Cara Wilson had 1 hit
Skyler Burke had 2 hits
Claire Tjelle had 1 hit
Brianna Scott had 1 hit
Avery Waters had 1 hit
8/17
Dwight Redbirds A defeats Seneca 10-0
Kenzie Livingston stepped in the circle first for the Redbirds. The right-handed pitcher gave up zero hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Olivia Buck had a hit
Mia Franklin had a triple and 1 RBI
Raegan Brown had a hit
Adilynn Avilez had a hit and an RBI
Kenzie Livingston had 3 RBI
Elizabeth Hansen has 2 RBI
The lady Redbirds are 6-3 and 2-1 in conference
The lady Redbirds will play Saratoga on Monday 8/21/23
*****************************************************
The girls softball B team won August 17 VS Seneca 15-2.
Penny Parker had 2 hits
Delani Leanord had 2 hits
Cara Wilson had 3 hits
Skylar Burke had 3 hits
Addyson Pittenger had 1 hit
Claire Tjelle had 2 hits
Nakaylee Nelson-Scott had 2 hits
Breanna Scott had 2 hits
Lila Tjelle had 2 hits
Avery Watters had 1 hit
Bianca Noriega had 1 hit
8/10
The lady Redbirds fell to MVK 9-8 in the bottom of the 7th inning
Kenzie Livingston had 1 hit
Mia Franklin 2 hits and 3 RBIs
Raegan Brown 2 hits and 1 RBI
Adilynn Avilez had 1 hit
The B team won tonight (8/10) vs MVK 13-6.
8/8
The Lady Redbirds A won 12-2 against Serena
Olivia Buck had 3 hits and 4 RBIs
Kenzie Livingston had 2 hits
Elizabeth Hansen had 2 hits and 2 RBIs
Sienna Burke had 2 hits
Adilynn Avilez had 1 hit and 2 RBIs
Kenzie Livingston was on the mound gave up 4 hits and 6 strikeouts.
8/7/23
Lady Redbirds won 13-2 against GSW
Olivia Buck had 3 hits and 4 RBIs
Kenzie Livingston had 3 hits and 2 RBIs
Mia Franklin had 2 hits and 1 RBI
Raegan Brown had 2 hits and 2 RBIs
Grace Tjelle had 1 hit
Sienna Burke had 1 hit
Adilynn Avilez 2 hits with 2 RBIs
Kenzie Livingston Pitched 5.2 innings gave up 3 hits and 12ks.
8/4/23
Dwight beat Streator Woodland 16-0
Mia Franklin had a single
Elizabeth Hansen had a single
Adilynn Avilez had a single
Grace Tjelle had a double
Kenzie Livingston had 6 strikeouts and gave up 1 hit.
8/2/23
Dwight Redbirds A Softball took a tough loss to Pontiac St Mary’s 13-1 in 4 innings.
Kenzie Livingston had a triple
Mia Franklin had the RBI