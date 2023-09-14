Illinois 17 detour in Livingston County ends Sept. 18

OTTAWA – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a detour on Illinois 17 in Livingston County near Manville will end Monday, Sept. 18. The detour was implemented for the replacement of a bridge crossing the Manville Ditch, which will be completed and open to traffic Sept. 18.

Work continues on the Illinois 17 bridge west of the Manville Ditch. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by signals during the project, which is expected to be completed in late October.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

