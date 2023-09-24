Sectional Championship @ Joliet St. Ray’s

GSWB 0 @ St. Ray’s 8

The Lions traveled to St. Ray’s for a stiff test against the Rockets, a team who has ended the Lions season for 6 consecutive years. Caden Christensen got the start for GSWB and went 2 innings. Caden gave up 6 runs on 5 hits before giving the ball to Grady Phillips. In 2 innings of work, Phillips allowed 2 runs and struck out 2 Rockets. Cameron Gray finished the game for GSWB, tossing 2 scoreless innings. Grady Phillips reached base via walk, while Ryan Male and Cameron Gray reached on errors. Keaton Phillips helped the Lions defensively saving multiple runs with many spectacular plays. Thomas Gray and Wyatt McNally also made big plays for GSWB.

GSWB finishes the season 19-6 overall, being the IVC runner-up and Regional Champions for the 1st time in 16 years. We certainly made big strides this year and many guys stepped up unexpectedly. We never relied on one guy in particular and played as a team all year which helped our success. 8th graders leaving the program are: Ryan Bales, Isaiah Bouwma, Blake Brassard, Caden Christensen, Case Christensen, Cameron Gray, Wyatt McNally, Thomas Phillips, Dillan Warren. Thank you boys for all your hard work, good luck in high school. The Lions will return 4 members of the team next year.