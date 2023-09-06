9/5/23 Seneca Meet

The season continues for the GSWB Cross Country team as they competed in Seneca on Tuesday, September 5th. Coach Residori says that she is seeing the Tigers grow stronger at each meet!

First up were the lady Tigers. Placing 6th overall was Chloe Biros with a time of 16:32. Following close behind in 8th was Kaylee Tousignant with a time of 17:21. Close behind was Mikayla Vermaat at 17:27, Lily Eddy at 17:30, and Lilly Scheuber with 21:57.

For the boys, Mason Jordan placed 3rd overall with a personal record of 13:40. Next was David Allen at 16:16 and Ty Tjelle at 19:10.

Next up for the Tigers is a meet on Thursday September 7th in Limestone.

GSWB XC Minooka Meet 8/29/23

The GSWB Cross Country Team headed to Minooka for their second meet of the season. Athletes competed against much larger schools and did an awesome job!

Mikayla Vermaat competed in the JV 1 mile race and ran her best time of 7:41. She was able to place in the top 25. Mikayla continues to improve and get stronger each meet.

In our girls Varsity 2 mile race, Chloe Biros led the tigers with a time of 16:31. Coming next was Kaylee Tousignant with a time of 16:57 and Lily Eddy at 16:59. Lilly Scheuber came in with a time of 22:31. This race had over 70 athletes in it and the Lady Tigers showed up to compete!

For the Varisty Boys 2-mile race, Mason Jordan came in with a time of 14:48 followed by David Allen at 15:45. Ty Tijelle finished strong with a time of 19:17. Coach Residori is proud of all the hard work she is seeing during meets!

Beecher Bobcat Breakout 8/19/23

GSWB Cross Country went to compete in the Beecher Bobcat Breakout over the weekend. This was the teams first meet of the season and everyone showed up ready to compete.

The Tigers had one JV runner, Mikayla Vermaat. This is Mikayla’s first time in cross country so she was unsure of what to expect. She did awesome in the 1-mile race with a time of 8:25. Coach Residori is excited to see all Mikayla can do throughout the rest of the season.

The Varsity Lady Tigers had four runners compete in the 2-mile race. Leading the lady tigers in Chloe Biros with a time of 16:17. Following close behind was Kaylee Tousignant with a time of 16:46, Lily Eddy with a time of 17:11, and Lilly Scheuber with a time of 23:04. Coach Residori said the Lady Tigers have been working hard and it showed throughout the race.

The Varsity Boys competed in the final 2-mile race of the day. In front for the Tigers was Mason Jordan with a time of 14:54. Next was David Allen at 15:37 and Ty Tjelle with a time of 17:01. Coach Residori said the boys did a great job and she can not wait to see them continue to work hard throughout the season.