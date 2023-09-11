Congratulations to the following GSW High School Juniors – (pictured left to right) Maya Cacello, Grace Olsen, Tess Brooks and Kendall Huston. They were chosen by their Junior Class to represent GSW as the Grundy County Corn Festival Queen Candidates.

There will be a Parade on Wednesday night, Sept. 27 at 5:30 pm in downtown Morris with the Coronation Ceremony following at 6 PM. One of these four girls will be crowned the Queen to represent GSW High School.

All four girls will also ride in the Grundy County Corn Festival Parade being held on Sunday, October 1st.