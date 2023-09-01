9/1 Joliet St. Paul 3 @ GSWB 7 GSWB had their hands full finishing off the week with powerhouse, Joliet St. Paul. St Paul has won 7 IESA state titles since 2006, and finished runner-up 3 times. St. Paul struck early in the 1st behind 4 walks from Caden Christensen while not recording a hit to lead 2-0. But in the bottom of the 1st, GSWB used an error, a trio of base-on balls, and an RBI single from Thomas Phillips to go up 4-2. Caden Christensen held St. Paul in check until the 4th when they reached on a single, walk, then scored on an error with 2 outs to slice the lead to 4-3. Cameron Gray relieved Christensen and got the Lions out of the jam in the 4th. The Lions used a walk from Grady Phillips and a single from Cameron Gray and Kash Kerner to go up 6-3 after 4. That would be all Cameron Gray needed on the mound as he shut down St. Paul’s and GSWB would cruise to a 7-3 win. Caden Christensen got the win for GSWB while dealing 8 strikeouts and allowing 6 walks on 2 hits. Cameron Gray finished the final 3 innings allowing no walks and no runs. Gray also scored 3 runs for GSWB while Kash Kerner went 2-2 while reaching twice via base on balls. GSWB now has a lay-off until 9/5 when they host Peotone. GSWB is now 14-3 overall. 8/30 Grand Ridge 0 @ GSWB 12 On 8th grade night, the Lions started all 8th graders in their lineup vs the Mohawks of Grand Ridge. Case Christensen got the nod for GSWB and was in control the whole game. On offense, Case Christensen would double in the 1st, followed by 3 more singles from Caden Christensen, Thomas Phillips, and Isaiah Bouwma to take an early 4-0 lead. In the 2nd innings, two more singles from Case and Caden helped extend the Lions lead to 7-0. That would be all GSWB needed as they would cruise to a 12-0 victory. Case Christensen was the winning pitcher going 3 innings with 5 strikeouts as Wyatt Mcnally finished the game for GSWB. Offensively, Cameron Gray and Wyatt McNally each scored 3 runs. Case Christensen and Caden Christensen each collected 3 hits and scored 2 runs. With the win, the Lions are now 13-3 overall. 8th graders who will be moving on at the end of the season are: Ryan Bales Isaiah Bouwma Blake Brassard Case Christensen Caden Christensen Cameron Gray Wyatt McNally Thomas Phillips Dillan Warren The GSWB Lions baseball program thanks these nine boys for their effort and dedication and wishes you the best in high school! 8/28 GSWB 9 @ Ransom/Streator St. Michael’s 2 After a tough loss over the weekend, the Lions traveled to Ransom on Monday, where Grady Phillips got the nod. Phillips went 3.1 innings for GSWB allowing 1 hit with 2 strikeouts, but allowing 6 walks. The Lions offense struck early in the 1st as they used 4 consecutive singles and an error to take an early 5-0 lead. In the 3rd, Ryan Male had a triple and would score on an error to extend the lead to 6-0. Kash Kerner relieved Phillips and was dominant for 1.2 innings on the bump allowing no runs. In the 5th, the Lions used a Case Christensen double and single from Blake Brassard to extend their lead to 8-0, then Isaiah Bouwman joined in with a single to go up 9-0. Ryan Male came in the final frame to pitch for GSWB, allowing no hits but gave up 2 runs on 4 walks. Case Christensen had a career day at the plate going 3-3 with a walk and 2 doubles with 2 runs. Ryan Male also collected 2 hits and 2 runs. GSWB Lions are now 12-3 overall. 8/26 IVC Tournament @ Elwood Seneca 2 vs GSWB 9 In the IVC semi-finals, GSWB played against Seneca trying to avenge an earlier defeat from earlier in the season. After a walk and consecutive hits, Seneca took an early 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the 1st, Cameron Gray was struck by a pitch and scored on an RBI groundout from Kash Kerner. In the rd, the Lions would use back-to-back singles from Grady Phillips and Cameron Gray followed by a HBP to Kash Kerner to load the bases. Case Christensen would rive Phillips home to tie it up and Gray scored on a passed ball to put GSWB up 3-2. In the 5th and 6th, the Lions tacked on 3 runs of insurance in each inning and would sail to a 9-2 victory. Caden Christensen was the winning pitcher going 5 innings while striking out 9 and allowing 2 runs. Kash Kerner came in for the save allowing no hits in his 2 innings of work. Grady Phillips had 2 hits and scored 3 runs while Cameron Gray scored 4 runs of his own. With the win, it avenged an earlier loss to Seneca and pushed GSWB into the Championship game. Saratoga 7 vs GSWB 4 In the title game, Cameron Gray got the start for GSWB and threw the ball very well. Case Christensen and Caden Christensen each singles and would score on an error to take an early 1-0 lead. But Saratoga used 3 consecutive hits in the 2nd inning to tie the game up at 1-1. Saratoga would take the lead in the 4th after a costly error for the Lions and go up 2-1. But in the bottom of the 4th, GSWB used 3 walks in a row followed by a Cameron Gray single, followed by a Saratoga error to go up 4-2. Saratoga would cut the deficit to 4-3 though in the 5th after another GSWB error to make the score 4-3. With a 4-3 lead heading intot he 7th, GSWB committed 2 more crucial errors which gave Saratoga a 7-4 lead and was too much to overcome. Caden Christensen took the loss in relief for GSWB who fall to 11-3 on the season and finishing as runner-up in the IVC. 8/22 GSWB 0 @ Reed-Custer 11 The Lions traveled for a non-conference game squaring off with a tough Reed-Custer team. Unfortunately the Lions bats were quiet as they were held hitless for 5 innings while being sat down via strikeout 9 times against two tough pitchers. Ryan Male, Thomas Phillips, and Grady Phillips each collected a walk to reach safely. Cameron Gray took the loss for GSWB, tossing 4 innings and giving up 11 unearned runs. The Lions committed 6 errors defensively which allowed the Panthers to pour it on. With the loss, GSWB is now 10-2, and will play the winner of MVK & Seneca on Saturday in the IVC Tournament. 8/19 GSWB 5 @ Serena 1 (Game 1) On Saturday, GSWB made the trek to Serena for a twin bill. After 3 straight walks to start the game, GSWB managed to hold a 2-0 lead without a hit. Case Christensen was dominant on the mound for the Lions as he went 5.2 innings sitting down 12 Huskers via strikeout only allowing 1 hit. The bats woke up in the 6th for GSWB who broke open the game behind singles from Cameron Gray, Kash Kerner, and Caden Christensen. Leading 5-1 in the bottom of the 6th, Wyatt McNally relieved Christensen to slam the door shut for a Lions victory. Cameron Gray and Case Christensen scored a pair of runs each. GSWB 9 @ Serena 1 (Game 2) In game 2, the Lions jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with 4 hits from the top of the order consisting of Cameron Gray, Kash Kerner, Case Christensen, and Caden Christensen. In the 2nd inning, Wyatt Mcnally reached on a hit by pitch and scored on a Kash Kerner single to go up 4-0. GSWB would tack on 5 runs in the next two frames and coast to a 9-1 win over Serena. Cameron Gray earned the win for GSWB, while Wyatt McNally and Keaton Phillips combined for 10 strikeouts in 5 innings of work. GSWB Lions are now 9-1 on the season and host conference foe Dwight on Monday. 8/18 GSWB 6 @ Streator Woodland 5 The Lions took the detour to Streator Woodland on Friday in non-conference action. The Lions used three consecutive singles from Cameron Gray, Kash Kerner, and Case Christensen to take an early 1-0 lead. But the Lions found themselves in trouble in the bottom of the 2nd. After 2 walks and a single, Streator Woodland cleared the bases with a triple to claim a 3-1 lead. Kash Kerner relieved Ryan Male in the 2nd to get the Lions out of the jam heading into the 3rd inning. Isaiah Bouwman was hit by a pitch and driven in by Case Christensen to make the score 3-2. In the 4th, Kash Kerner doubled to score Gray who reached via fielder’s choice to tie the score 3-3. Streator Woodland had an answer in the bottom of the 4th and 5th as they pushed across a run in each to lead 5-3 heading into the 6th. After drawing 2 walks and a hit by pitch, the Lions used a single from Case Christensen to tie the game at 5-5. Keaton Phillips then drew a bases-loaded walk to put the Lions up 6-5. Keaton Phillips was a spark plug for the Lions in his debut at the plate and defensively. Blake Brassard made the game-winning catch to give GSWB the victory. Cameron Gray scored 3 runs while Kash Kerner had 3 RBI. Kash Kerner tossed 4.2 innings in relief allowing 2 runs while striking out 7. It was a nice team effort and come from behind win for GSWB who improves to 7-1.

GSWB 12 @ Elwood 0 (3 Innings) – Aug 17

GSWB traveled to Elwood for IVC action on Thursday. After reaching on an error, followed by a KAsh Kerner single, and Case Christensen hit by pitch, the Lions broke the game open. Ryan Male and Wyatt McNally connected for RBi singles to put the Lions up 3-0. Case Christensen got the start for the Lions and earned a win. Wyatt McNally earned the save for GSWB as he struck out 3 guys in 2 innings of work on the mound. Ryan Male led GSWB with 2 hits on the day. Cameron Gray, Kash Kerner, Case Christensen, Caden Christensen, and Ryan Male all scored a pair of runs. With the win, the Lions improve to 6-1 overall.

Morris Saratoga 2 @ GSWB 3 – Aug 15 The Lions jumped back into IVC action as they hosted Saratoga on Tuesday. Caden Christensen got the nod for the Lions. Saratoga came out swinging as they had a lead-off single followed by a double to put the Hawks up 1-0. When the Lions came up in the 1st, Cameron Gray had a leadoff single, followed by a Case Christensen single. With runners on 2nd and 3rd, Caden Christensen singled to put up GSWB up 2-1. After a Thomas Phillips single, Caden Christensen would score on an RBI groundout to put GSWB up 3-1. Caden Christensen held Saratoga in check for the next few innings as he went 5.2 innings allowing 2 runs while striking out 5. Cameron Gray came in for the Lions to get the save closing out the final 1.1 innings allowing nobody to score. GSWB played solid defense and their pitchers threw well to improve their record to 5-1 over and 2-1 in IVC. They travel to IVC foe Elwood Thursday.

Donovan 1 @ GSWB 6 – Aug 12

In game 1 of the twin bill, Case Christensen got the start on the mound for GSWB. Christensen would toss 5 innings while surrendering 5 hits while fanning 7 at the plate. Caden Christensen reached base via error in the 2nd, stole 2nd then was sacrificed to 3rd by Thomas Phillips. Ryan Male came up with a big hit to give GSWB a 1-0 lead. In the 3rd inning, GSWB used 4 consecutive hits to break the game open and extend their lead to 5-1. Caden Christensen scored 2 runs while Case Christensen had 2 RBI.

Donovan 6 @ GSWB 7 – Aug 12 In game 2, Ryan Male was the starting pitcher for the Lions. The Lions defense didn’t help Male in the 1st allowing Donovan to take a 1-0 lead. The offense for GSWB had an answer for the Bobcats in the bottom of the 1st. Grady Phillips singled, Case Christensen was hit by a pitch, then they were brought home by a single from Caden Christensen. Thomas Phillips also came up big for GSWB cracking a double to score Caden Christensen to go up 3-1. Thomas Phillips would score on a balk to extend the lead to 4-1. With 2 outs, Wyatt McNally drew a walk, stole 2nd base, then was plated by an RBI single from Isaiah Bouwma. Donovan trimmed the score to 5-3 heading into the bottom of the 2nd. But in their half of the 2nd, Grady Phillips would walk and score on a hit from Case Christensen. Case Christensen would then go on to score on an RBI groundout from Caden Christensen to extend their lead to 7-3. Male kept Donovan in check throwing 3.1 innings while earning the win. Male gave up 5 runs while striking out 4. Grady Phillips relieved Male and got the save tossing the final 1.2 innings to hold on to a 7-6 win. GSWB is now 4-1 and hosts Dwight Monday.

GSWB 15 @ Flanagan 4 (6 Innings) – Aug 11 In non-conference action, the Lions traveled down to Flanagan Thursday. Kash Kerner took the ball for GSWB and threw the ball well for 5 innings. GSWB came out and tallied 5 runs in the 1st inning and never turned back. Cameron Gray and Ryan Male each collected a pair of hits while Gray and Kerner each scored 3 runs. On the mound, Kerner allowed 4 runs while striking out 4 as well. With the win, GSWB improves to 2-1 and hosts Donovan for a doubleheader Saturday at home.

GSWB 2 @ Seneca 3(8 Innings) – Aug 11

The Lions were back in action for a conference game with Seneca on Thursday. GSWB was limited at the plate, but Grady Phillips had a lead-off single, Cameron Gray sacrificed Phillips on a bunt. Case Christensen had an RBI single to give the Lions a 1-0 lead. Caden Christensen got the start on the bump for GSWB, going 3 innings and striking out 7 while giving up 6 walks. Seneca used a lead-off walk to manufacture a run to knot the score at 1-1. Cameron Gray relieved Caden Christensen on the mound and tossed the ball well. In the 8th inning, Gray stroked an RBI single to put the Lions up 2-1. But Seneca answered with a base hit to tie it up, then capitalized on 2 GSWB errors to walk it off 3-2. Gray took a tough loss allowing no earned runs while striking out 3 and only allowing 1 walk on 3 hits in 4.1 innings of work. GSWB took a heartbreaking loss as their record falls to 1-1 overall. They travel to Flanagan Friday.

MVK 1 @ GSWB 11 (5 Innings) – Aug 9

GSWB opened up their 2023 season hosting the Mavericks of MVK. MVK took an early 1-0 lead after the lead-off batter was hit by a pitch then would score on a throwing error. GSWB had an answer with back-to-back singles from Caden Christensen and Case Christensen. Leading 2-1 after 1 inning, the Lions never looked back. Ryan Male earned the win by going 3 innings and striking out 3. Grady Phillips relieved Male and tossed the final 2 innings with 3 strikeouts. Thomas Phillips reached base safely 4 times for GSWB on the day. GSWB is now 1-0 and travels to Seneca Thursday. For the Mavericks, five pitchers threw one inning apiece in the loss. Olin Field, recorded the lone hit for MVK and Kolton Pfeifer scored the lone run.