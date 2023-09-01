Grand Ridge 0 @ GSWB 12
After a tough loss over the weekend, the Lions traveled to Ransom on Monday, where Grady Phillips got the nod. Phillips went 3.1 innings for GSWB allowing 1 hit with 2 strikeouts, but allowing 6 walks. The Lions offense struck early in the 1st as they used 4 consecutive singles and an error to take an early 5-0 lead. In the 3rd, Ryan Male had a triple and would score on an error to extend the lead to 6-0. Kash Kerner relieved Phillips and was dominant for 1.2 innings on the bump allowing no runs. In the 5th, the Lions used a Case Christensen double and single from Blake Brassard to extend their lead to 8-0, then Isaiah Bouwman joined in with a single to go up 9-0. Ryan Male came in the final frame to pitch for GSWB, allowing no hits but gave up 2 runs on 4 walks. Case Christensen had a career day at the plate going 3-3 with a walk and 2 doubles with 2 runs. Ryan Male also collected 2 hits and 2 runs. GSWB Lions are now 12-3 overall.
IVC Tournament @ Elwood
Seneca 2 vs GSWB 9
GSWB 0 @ Reed-Custer 11
GSWB 6 @ Streator Woodland 5
Morris Saratoga 2 @ GSWB 3 – Aug 15
Donovan 6 @ GSWB 7 – Aug 12
GSWB 15 @ Flanagan 4 (6 Innings) – Aug 11
GSWB 2 @ Seneca 3(8 Innings) – Aug 11
MVK 1 @ GSWB 11 (5 Innings) – Aug 9
GSWB opened up their 2023 season hosting the Mavericks of MVK. MVK took an early 1-0 lead after the lead-off batter was hit by a pitch then would score on a throwing error. GSWB had an answer with back-to-back singles from Caden Christensen and Case Christensen. Leading 2-1 after 1 inning, the Lions never looked back. Ryan Male earned the win by going 3 innings and striking out 3. Grady Phillips relieved Male and tossed the final 2 innings with 3 strikeouts. Thomas Phillips reached base safely 4 times for GSWB on the day. GSWB is now 1-0 and travels to Seneca Thursday.