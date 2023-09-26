The Lady Tigers 7th and 8th Grade both won their 2nd game of the season on September 25 vs. visiting Wilmington. 7th grade had the first game and they came out scoring 6 quick points to take an early lead and they were able to keep the lead going into the second half up 8-7. GGS kept scoring in the 3rd quarter to go up 14-9. Wilmington made a comeback in the 4th quarter but GGS 7th grade was able to get the victory 15-13. #13 Tousignant led the team with 9 points. Following that game was the 8th grade GGS Lady Tigers. GGS was lights out the first quarter having 5 players scoring for the Tigers taking a 10-4 lead. The second quarter wasn’t any different as 4 players scored in the second quarter taking the tigers into half up 22-4. The second half the Wilmington Wildcats made it difficult for the GGS defense as Wilmington’s #15 Albright scored 12 points from the post. The Lady Tigers were able to hold off the Wildcats to win 29-19. 8th grade leading scorer was #30 Eddy with 8 points followed by #12 Bafia with 7 points and #2 Marquez 6 points. 7th and 8th grade are both now 2W-0L

