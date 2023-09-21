The first game of the season started off well for Gardner 5/6th grade girls basketball on Wednesday, September 20th. They were the first to score and only down by one basket at half time against Channahon. The third and fourth quarter were tough but Gardner battled through and ended the game short 19-8. The second game consisted of two 6 minute (running clock) halves. The Gardner girls kept the effort and enthusiasm and won 6-0. Between both games Pumfrey had 6 points, Vermatt with 4, Smith with 2, and Woodworth with 2. Coach Gillian Culbreth couldn’t be more proud of their effort.”

