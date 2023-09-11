St. Patrick Parish Council has planned a weekend event for all parishioners from St. Patrick-Sacred Heart and St. Paul Parishes, inviting them to join Father John Bosco Mujuni at Mass on September 16th or 17th and at an Ice Cream Social Open House on Sunday afternoon, September 17th, from 2-4 pm at St. Patrick Hall to welcome him to our parishes.

Father John Bosco, a native of Uganda, arrived in Dwight to begin his new assignment as Pastor of St. Patrick-Sacred Heart and St. Paul in June 2023. He had previously served as Pastor of Immaculate Conception, Lacon and St. John XXIII, Henry, Il.

Father Chris Haake, former Pastor in Dwight, is now serving as Parochial Vicar (Assistant Pastor) at St. John the Evangelist, Galva, Saint John Paul II, Kewanee, St. John the Apostle, Woodhull, and St. John Vianney, Cambridge.

Father John Bosco is looking forward to Parish Members gathering as a family, getting to know his new parishioners, and having the opportunity for all to meet him, get to know him and visit with him during this Parish event.